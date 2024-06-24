Things between Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral finally came to a head on The Real Housewives of New Jersey — with their previously reported physical altercation taking center stage.

The Sunday, June 23, RHONJ episode, titled “Trouble in Tulum,” featured what was supposed to be a low-key celebration in Teresa Giudice’s backyard. However, Danielle and Jennifer suddenly started yelling “f–king dirtbag” at each other, which ended with a slap across the face.

“They’re talking about that f–king fundraiser again,” Dolores Catania could be heard saying while watching the altercation from afar. “I don’t want no part of that s–t.”

Initially, the fight was about Danielle’s charity event that was thrown earlier this season. Jennifer previously alluded to Danielle taking money away from charity to pay herself for the event — which Danielle did not like. Things escalated when Jennifer later hurled a different accusation at Danielle.

Allegedly, Danielle and Dolores’ hairdresser — who was referred to as Melissa — asked Jennifer to partake in a photo shoot to promote her hair extensions with the other ladies. According to Danielle, she gave Jennifer a heads-up with more details about the shoot, namely that there wasn’t any payment involved. Danielle claimed in her confessional that Jennifer was grateful for the information. Jennifer, however, said Danielle was trying to “sabotage” Melissa, the hairdresser.

Danielle denied both of Jennifer’s accusations in her confessionals.

“You f–king piece of shit motherf–ker. That’s what you are,” Danielle yelled at Jennifer, who brought up the photo shoot. “Don’t you f–king dare. My people are my people. I f–king ride with my people.”

Danielle continued, calling Jennifer “dirty.” She added, “Everybody was right about you. You’re a piece of s–t.”

It’s important to note that Danielle’s husband, Nate Cabral, along with the entire party, was watching the screaming match go down.

“You’re a f–king dirtbag,” Danielle said. Jennifer, who then pushed her castmate, replied, “You’re a f–king dirtbag.”

After Jennifer’s initial push, Danielle took a glass and threw it into the side of her costar’s face. Nate was quick to grab his wife while production stepped in.

“I see your true colors, I just f–king outed you,” Jennifer could be heard yelling. Danielle, walking into Teresa’s home, then started with Jennifer’s husband, Bill Aydin.

“Your wife’s a bitch. Your wife’s a dirty f–king dumb bitch,” Danielle screamed. “Just so you know, when you go to bed at night, you’re sleeping with the f–king devil.”

Us Weekly confirmed in September 2023 that Jennifer and Danielle had gotten into a physical altercation while filming RHONJ. Bravo immediately suspended both of the women and launched an investigation into the incident. They were cleared to film shortly thereafter.

However, Danielle told Us at BravoCon in November 2023 that the altercation caused a major rift between herself and Jennifer.

“It’s unfortunate. I was very disappointed,” Danielle told Us. “It’s a big story to unpack, and I hope the audience watches and good wins.”

When asked about the possibility of a reconciliation, Danielle quipped: “Talk to me in a couple months.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.