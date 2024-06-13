The future of The Real Housewives of New Jersey is up in the air.

“It won’t be a hard reboot like NYC,” a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly, referring to the revamped version of The Real Housewives of New York City that premiered last year. “But likely they’ll get rid of people from both sides because it’s so fractured.”

It’s been widely reported — with Bravo boss Andy Cohen confirming — that RHONJ will not be getting a traditional reunion for season 14 because of the broken relationships within the show’s cast.

“We are gonna cross next season as that comes,” Cohen, 55, revealed during an episode of SiriusXM’s Reality Checked on June 4. “Right now, we’re just kind of focusing on, OK, well if we’re not doing a conventional reunion, what are we doing and what is something different that we could do?'”

Reports surfaced on Wednesday, June 12, that there was a major casting shakeup in progress for RHONJ. However, Cohen was quick to shut down the speculation.

“There was a bunch of casting news about Jersey that was reported today. None of it is true. No decisions have been made,” he told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday. “We haven’t even had any serious conversations about next season, so anything you read about what Jersey’s gonna be for next season for the next, I would say six months, is fake, so don’t believe it.”

He continued to answer questions about why there’s no reunion, teasing that the finale will explain why.

“The finale is epic and it’s great and I’m excited for everyone to see it,” he told ET. “We all came to the same understanding after watching it, so I don’t think it’ll be a big surprise.”

As Cohen said, nothing is set in stone just yet, but “friend of” the RHONJ stars Jennifer Fessler told Us earlier this month that she’s “very well aware” changes are in the works.

“I am not privy to what goes on at Bravo and in the inner workings of the Bravo brains, but definitely, like every other person who’s a viewer, I think, things are changing,” she said. “I’m very well aware of the fact that things in Jersey are changing, things are shifting. The hows of it, the whens, the whys? I don’t know.”

For more details, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.