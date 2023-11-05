Danielle Cabral and Jennifer Aydin came to blows while filming The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14, which impacted their friendship.

“It’s unfortunate. I was very disappointed,” Danielle, 38, exclusively told Us Weekly at BravoCon on Saturday, November 4. “It’s a big story to unpack, and I hope the audience watches and good wins.”

She continued: “I hope people will see that good will always win.”

Us confirmed in September that Danielle and Jennifer, 46, got into a physical altercation while filming RHONJ. According to an insider, the pair fought over a shared hairdresser and Danielle allegedly not donating money to a charity event. Bravo production immediately suspended both Jennifer and Danielle from filming and launched an investigation.

According to Danielle, the incident will play out on camera — and fans might want to “rewatch [it] twice.”

The feud soon sparked a major falling out between the costars, with Danielle remaining unsure about the possibility of a reconciliation.

“I don’t know. We just finished five minutes ago, so I don’t know. Talk to me in a couple months,” she quipped.

Danielle’s costar Rachel Fuda chimed in to offer her support, “Anything’s possible. It can’t be so definitive in this world. You never know.”

Jennifer, for her part, is trying not to let the drama overshadow her three-day trip to BravoCon in Las Vegas.

“I really want to concentrate on the positive,” Jennifer told Us on Friday, November 3. “Last year it wasn’t, so I had a few not-so-positive incidences [sic] and I just don’t want that to ruin my vibe. BravoCon is all about meeting the fans. We’re in Vegas, the energy is palpable, they’re pumping oxygen. Everyone’s happy, we’re happy here, so I want to concentrate on happy things.”

At last year’s fan convention, Jennifer got into a tiff with Joe Gorga after she threw her drink on him.

“She was out of control to the point where it was embarrassing. Yelling at the top of her lungs like a maniac,” Joe, 49, claimed on the “Chicks in the Office” podcast in October 2022, before noting that his wife, Melissa Gorga, had said “something” to Jennifer first.

Jennifer is now trying to put the dramatics aside for BravoCon, but she couldn’t resist teasing her side of the fight with Danielle.

“I’m always true to who I am and sometimes I speak before I think,” Jennifer told Us. “But I also think that makes great TV, so hopefully you guys are going to enjoy this season.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi