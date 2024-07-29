Andy Cohen teased a possible Real Housewives of New Jersey revamp after getting frustrated with a disgruntled fan.

“Can we please, please, please get rid of the Melissa [Gorga] and Margaret [Josephs] story? It’s just so boring now,” a fan named Joanne told Cohen, 56, during the Monday, July 29, episode of his SiriusXM show Andy Cohen Live.

Cohen, who is an executive producer on the Bravo series, replied, “Have you heard that we’re going to do big changes to the show?”

The caller admitted she hadn’t heard anything about that and proceeded to complain about season 14 of the series. She alleged that no one has “their own story lines” besides Teresa Giudice, whom she said is “interesting to everybody.”

A frustrated Cohen finally gave into the woman’s criticism of the show, saying, “OK, well, yes, we are rebooting the show. Thank you, Joanne.”

He reiterated, “We’re going to reboot it. We’re going to do something different,” which momentarily quieted the caller.

“Teresa will always get in trouble. But the other ones, boring,” Joanne said. Cohen then asked the caller whether she wanted Teresa, 52, to “stay on the show.” The fan was adamant that “Teresa is the show,” and she started to once again go off on the rest of the cast.

Cohen cut her off, saying, “We got it. We’re gonna see what we do. We’ll see. I don’t know, maybe just all fresh faces. Maybe. We’ll see.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey premiered in 2009 with Teresa as one of the lead personalities alongside Jacqueline Laurita, Caroline Manzo, Dina Manzo, Danielle Staub and then-guest Dolores Catania.

Teresa and Dolores, 53, are all still on the show after 14 seasons. The rest of the current cast includes Melissa, 45, Margaret, 57, Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral, Rachel Fuda, Jackie Goldschneider and Jenn Fessler.

Throughout the current season, the idea of shaking things up has arisen on several occasions. Earlier this month, Cohen told one of his listeners he agreed with the idea of bringing in fresh faces moving forward.

“We’re gonna figure something out,” he explained during the July 15 episode of Andy Cohen Live for SiriusXM. “We are all on the same page about that.”

Melissa, who has been on the show since season 3, cosigned a rebrand after years of feuding with her sister-in-law Teresa on camera.

“I agree with Bravo that there needs to be changes … I agree with that 100 percent. I think things have gotten really toxic,” she told Entertainment Tonight in July. “There’s two of my cast members that have played really dirty behind the scenes and it’s coming out.”

Melissa didn’t name names, but she teased, “It’s all coming out because it always rises to the top, it always comes out in the laundry. It’s been years, so it’s all coming forward.”

Fans will get a taste of the cast’s nontraditional dynamic — and continued drama — during the “nontraditional” season 14 reunion later this summer.

“The reunion is supposed to be about resolution and it’s clear there’s no resolving any issues between the women,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly. “There is no wrap-up in a bow and it’s not going to happen.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.