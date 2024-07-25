As far as Jennifer Aydin is concerned, the The Real Housewives of New Jersey drama with Danielle Cabral has come to an end.

“There’s a period on that drama,” Jennifer, 47, told Us Weekly exclusively while attending Jill Zarin’s Luxury Luncheon by Laifen & Ticket2Events in Southampton on Saturday, July 20. “It’s over for me.”

The RHONJ star explained to Us that after meeting newest cast members Danielle, 38, and Rachel Fuda, one “stuck a little bit more” than the other. However, as Jennifer “got to know her” things changed.

“I just realized qualities that really I wouldn’t have in a friend, which were entitlement,” Jennifer explained, noting that she respects Danielle’s “hustle.”

“I just don’t like it if you have to step on people to do it. For me, that was my gripe because I didn’t even know if she realized what she was doing. It was just very entitled.”

She added, “Being in the public eye, they will remember on your way up how you treat people. I’m here six years and I’ve never treated people the way that she’s treated people. I just find as a friend, I had to call her out on it, and she did not take that constructive criticism well.”

Jennifer and Danielle made headlines in September 2023 when they got into a physical altercation while filming RHONJ. Fans got a front row seat to the drama during the Bravo show’s 14th season when the episode “Trouble in Tulum” premiered in June 23.

In order for their friendship to be repaired, Jennifer told Us that she is looking for “some accountability” from Danielle.

“As far as what happened, there was remorse there. My remorse was met with somebody doubling down on their behavior,” she shared. “I felt bad. I felt sorry I brought something out that had happened off-camera and I brought it on camera. So, I understand her issue with that. I feel the way she handled it was really out of line. I react to people’s actions.”

Jennifer added: “In the heat of the moment, she was in my personal space … I was trying to calm her down. I was saying ‘calm down’ because I knew it was going to trigger her, and she just saw red because obviously I outed something that she did while we were not filming. She was not happy about that.”

Their fight on the show escalated after Jennifer alluded to Danielle taking money away from a charity event that had been thrown earlier in the season. Then, Jennifer brought up another situation.

Danielle and Dolores’ hairdresser, referred to as Melissa during the episode, allegedly asked Jennifer to join the other women for a photo shoot to promote her line of hair extensions. Danielle claimed she gave Jennifer a heads-up that there would be no payment for the shoot. Jennifer, claimed that Danielle was trying to “sabotage” Melissa. (Danielle denied both accusations.)

“I really was just turned off because I’m like this is your first year on the show and you have this entitlement, like come back down to earth, relax, stay a while, earn your keep,” Jennifer told Us on Saturday. “I get away from that type of behavior, especially because my husband and I are always very supportive of the people around us. We never try to act like we have more. People tell me my kids are so humble. You would never think that they have what they do.”

Jennifer backed out of the photoshoot because it became “a big mess,” she told Us. “I’m not dealing with it because she’s not my hair girl. I agree that if it’s not your hair person that you should be compensated as an influencer to promote a website, so she’s entitled to want to get paid. I’m entitled to be turned off. She gave me the ick.”

