Danielle Cabral isn’t proud of how she went about her fight with Jennifer Aydin on The Real Housewives of New Jersey — but she doesn’t appear to have many regrets.

“For a year, we sat back in silence as the lies spread like wildfire. Hit after hit — lie after lie. But we held onto our truth and knew our day was coming,” Danielle, 38, captioned an Instagram post on Tuesday, June 25, after a new episode of the hit Bravo show aired on Sunday, June 23.

Danielle seemingly stood by her actions, adding, “‘The lies are always loud. The truth is always silent.’ Silence is powerful.”

Despite noting that “violence is never the answer,” Danielle didn’t issue an apology to Jennifer, 47.

“However, in all fairness, I did say the LAST person you wanna mess with is meeeeeeeee,” she continued. “Trust me when I tell you, Tulum was the tip of the iceberg.”

Us Weekly originally confirmed in September 2023 that Jennifer and Danielle were suspended after a “mutual physical” altercation took place while they filmed season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

“Bravo released new rules about physical altercations the day after the fight,” a source told Us that same month before confirming that “the rest of the cast is still filming” through the end of the month. Jennifer and Danielle subsequently returned to the show after the investigation wrapped up.

Danielle hinted at the drama at the time, writing via Instagram Story, “Focus on the good. And let God handle the rest.”

One month later, Danielle discussed the issues between her and Jennifer, telling Us at BravoCon, “It’s unfortunate. I was very disappointed. It’s a big story to unpack, and I hope the audience watches and good wins.”

Danielle was subsequently asked about a potential reconciliation. “Talk to me in a couple months,” she quipped to Us.

Viewers finally got to see what caused the fight during the June 23 episode. While having a celebration in Teresa Giudice’s backyard, Danielle and Jennifer started yelling “f–king dirtbag” at each other while disagreeing over a charity event. The situation escalated when Jennifer accused Danielle of trying to “sabotage” her hairdresser, Melissa.

“You f–king piece of shit motherf–ker. That’s what you are,” Danielle yelled at Jennifer. “Don’t you f–king dare. My people are my people. I f–king ride with my people.”

Danielle went on to call Jennifer “dirty,” adding, “Everybody was right about you. You’re a piece of s–t.”

In response, Jennifer pushed Danielle, who then took a glass and threw it at her costar’s face. “I see your true colors, I just f–king outed you,” Jennifer shouted at Danielle, who fired back at Jennifer’s husband, Bill Aydin, “You’re wife’s a bitch. Your wife’s a dirty f–king dumb bitch. Just so you know, when you go to bed at night, you’re sleeping with the f–king devil.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.