Teresa Giudice’s husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, has apologized to Margaret Josephs following The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 finale.

“The finale was very tough for me to watch and I wanted to address it with you all. After watching the finale, I was disappointed in my actions in bringing up Margaret Josephs’ son.” Louie, 40, shared via Instagram Stories on Tuesday, August 6. “The reason he was even brought up was because I have been dealing with being falsely accused of calling Margaret’s son at his work which is simply not true.”

Louie was referring to a claim Margaret, 57, made during the RHONJ season 13 reunion last year. She alleged that Louie called her son — who stays out of the public eye — while he was at work and has the receipts to prove it.

“For the last year Margaret kept putting this narrative out there that I called her son at work and I have to deal with it knowing I am being lied on,” Louie’s social media statement continued. “Still, I know better not to bring someone’s child up and it is something I deeply regret so I do want to apologize and acknowledge that I was wrong.”

Related: Former 'RHONJ' Stars: Where Are They Now? The Real Housewives of New Jersey franchise has seen many of its stars leave the world behind over the years — and Us Weekly is taking a trip down memory lane and checking in on where they are now. OG cast member Caroline Manzo left the show in 2014, and years later, opened up about […]

During the RHONJ season 14 finale, which aired on Sunday, August 4, Louie had a conversation with Teresa, 52, before she went to the now-infamous lunch at Rails Steakhouse.

“I hope Margaret and her family suffer. I hope her f–king son suffers the way I suffer, the way other people in our family have suffered dealing with a woman like that. She’s a disgusting, vile human being,” Louie told his wife on the show. “She’s here to take advantage of everything that’s going on, and she’s a real piece of garbage.”

In his Instagram apology on Tuesday, Louis credited the show’s “toxicity” as the reason behind his hateful words about Margaret and her family.

“We have been dealing with a lot of frustrating things behind the scenes and it has been very hard for our entire family and my children who have been really impacted by all that’s happened at the hands of certain people,” he concluded. “Two wrongs don’t make a right and I deeply regret saying what I said.”

Related: Us Weekly's Unhinged Alternatives to a 'RHONJ' Season 14 Reunion The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 is making headlines for their reunion — or lack thereof. Multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly in June that the Bravo show will not get the traditional reunion treatment later this year. One insider explained that Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga “are holding the show hostage” and […]

Louie’s social media post was reminiscent of a message Teresa shared via Instagram weeks prior. The OG RHONJ star pleaded for the “hate and toxicity” surrounding the Bravo show to stop late last month.

“What is happening off camera and on social media, is absolutely disgusting and is fueled by toxic people who are not affiliated with the show or the cast and are only interested in promoting themselves by spreading their hate through false narratives and lies,” she wrote, in part, on July 24. “They are turning something that is supposed to be entertainment into something very dark and toxic.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.