Teresa Giudice is speaking out against fan hate as The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 continues to air.

“I have been on The Real Housewives of New Jersey for the last 14 seasons and during that time I have seen and been a part of my fair share of drama with my cast mates,” Giudice, 52, shared in an Instagram statement on Thursday, July 24. “What is happening off camera and on social media, is absolutely disgusting and is fueled by toxic people who are not affiliated with the show or the cast and are only interested in promoting themselves by spreading their hate through false narratives and lies.”

Giudice stated that the hate has “affected all of us on the cast and our families” adding that social media users have been “attacking our children” and “going after our businesses.”

“They are turning something that is supposed to be entertainment into something very dark and toxic,” she continued. “This hate and toxicity has to stop. I am asking everyone to stop engaging in any negativity towards my cast mates and all our families. Enough is enough.”

Comments on Giudice’s Instagram post were disabled, but Bravo viewers were quick to share their thoughts on X, with some calling out fan accounts by name who have seemingly perpetuated the drama by picking sides in such an extreme fashion.

The current RHONJ season has been unprecedented in terms of Bravo reality shows as Giudice refused to film with brother and sister-in-law Joe and Melissa Gorga, leaving fans to get even more passionate about Team Melissa and Team Teresa when it comes to the future of the show. However, they’re not the only ones who got into a massive brawl during the season.

Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral got into a physical altercation at one point and the season finale, filmed at Rails Steakhouse in New Jersey, became a side character of the show with a huge fight occurring between the entire cast.

This forced Bravo into a non-traditional reunion, which was also filmed at Rails, a source told Us Weekly earlier this month. The insider explained that the cast was split into two rooms.

Gorga, Cabral, Jen Fessler, Margaret Josephs and Rachel Fuda were in one room. Giudice was with Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania and Jackie Goldschneider were in a second.

“Teresa and Melissa didn’t talk to each other or cross paths,” the source explained, noting that Catania was the only cast member who traveled between the two groups.

“There was no drama,” the source continued. “It was just the ladies commenting on the episode on camera. It was only about the finale.”