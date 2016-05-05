It’s her party, and she’ll gossip if she wants to! On the Wednesday, May 4, episode of The Real Housewives of New York City, the lingering drama from Bethenny Frankel’s “relaxing” party last time made its way to Ramona Singer’s birthday party this week, which involved plenty of confrontations.
House Grousing, Part II
The episode began in Bethenny’s apartment, as she packed clothes for her 5-year-old daughter, Bryn. Bethenny’s personal assistant was on hand to help her select just the right outfits for the fashion-forward kiddo.
Also being very stylish was Dorinda Medley, who donned a metallic blazer to meet up with Carole Radziwill. As they dined, Carole revealed that there had been a particularly sexy pic of her boyfriend, Adam Kenworthy, set as the background on the phone she had recently lost. Whoever found the device must have felt pretty lucky!
Of course, Carole followed that with, “Can we be catty for one second?”
“Of course!” drawled Dorinda.
Carole went on to join Bethenny in ridiculing Jules Wainstein’s house. Once again, the ladies made remarks about Jules not eating during the brunch she hosted at the much-despised house. When Carole brought up Dorinda’s boyfriend, John Mahdessian, who has been quite the source of turmoil lately, the doting girlfriend shut it down, telling Carole it was time to stop bringing his name up any time something scandalous happened in their social circle.
“Right, wrong, or otherwise, I’ve decided the solution, presently, is to just keep John away from the other girls,” she told the camera matter-of-factly.
Guess who then showed up? Jules! And guess who acted like she wasn’t making fun of her house? Carole! Don’t worry, though, because Jules was there to dump on Bethenny, who she saw as being very rude.
In a confessional, Jules dragged the Skinnygirl maven a little more, saying that maybe Bethenny didn’t like her new home because she’s “new money,” while Jules is “old money” and chooses to spend her money differently.
Sonja Drowns Her Sorrows, Her Sorrows Learn to Swim
Over at Sonja Morgan’s place, Ramona showed up. Ramona, who Sonja swears is just like “a sister,” was there to show off her freshly minted divorce papers.
Sonja took a break from her design work to sit down and chat with Ramona, who was tasked with telling her friend that their social circle was concerned about her drinking. (In some cases, “concerned about” should be replaced with “embarrassed by.”)
Sonja got defensive and told the camera that she didn’t believe Ramona and that if Bethenny, especially, had issues with her partying, she would have told her herself.
Ramona doubled down, telling her friend that she hadn’t wanted to hang out with Sonja lately because she didn’t want to be seen with her. Sonja countered that Ramona just wanted to cause drama.
Sonja tried to change the subject and brought up how Luann de Lesseps was going to move in with her for a while. This only annoyed Ramona more because Luann has a tendency to party pretty hard and probably wouldn’t end up being much of a good influence.
Splitting an Olive Branch for Lunch
Bethenny and Jules decided to meet up and talk. They embraced each other like they hadn’t both been talking behind each other’s backs, then made small talk about kale. In a confessional, Bethenny steamed about how annoying she found Jules for not being able to go a day without mentioning her Asian heritage or Jewish faith.
Jules stuttered as she tried to address the tension she had felt with Bethenny, causing the former talk show host to snap, “What are you trying to say?”
Bethenny shrugged off Jules’ sadness over being criticized by her, as Bethenny took ownership of how rude she had been at the brunch and explained that is simply her personality. Actually, Bethenny took over the entire conversation because Jules was stuttering too much.
One thing that Jules was able to communicate was that she had struggled with an eating disorder in her teens and 20s, which caused her to drop out of college after seven years of trying to get a degree. That was awkward, considering the heat Bethenny gave her for not eating much at brunch. …
Bethenny saw this revelation as the breakthrough in their relationship and teared up, telling Jules that her own mother had struggled with similar problems. After that, they chatted more amicably. Is this the start of a new friendship?
Jules met up with Dorinda for a pedicure and informed the blonde of her positive experience with Bethenny.
Bethenny and Carole were over at Ramona’s, where Bethenny told a similar story. Ramona moved on to making sure Carole was cool with Luann being at her birthday party, and thus the topic changed to how untrustworthy they found Luann.
Dorinda, too, was worried about the birthday party, since she and Ramona had some unfinished business that would surely get in the way of their good time. …
Party Fouls
The day of the party arrived, and Ramona was being a great host, making the rounds and laughing. Just as Bethenny was asking Ramona why Sonja had texted her to ask if she was embarrassed by her drinking, Sonja herself walked in, announcing loudly that she needed the hair of the dog because she’d had a huge party the night before.
After Jules arrived and introduced herself to Sonja, Luann showed up with her belated birthday gift for Bethenny. It was a little awkward, since it was Ramona’s birthday and all, but Luann pushed on, telling Bethenny that she was like family to her.
Bethenny pushed back, telling Luann she didn’t appreciate her trying to make nice after the rough summer they’d had together. The two of them dialed the conversation all the way up to a full-blown argument while the other party guests looked on. Suddenly, Luann apologized, and the two embraced out of nowhere.
Dorinda walked in after all that craziness, but brought some of her own. She started to complain about how rude everyone was to John yet again. She loudly theorized that anyone being mean to him must simply be jealous of his relationship with her. Of course, that was a passive-aggressive attack on the birthday girl, who was in hot water with Dorinda for scathing comments she’d made about John. Ramona promptly stood up from that table and walked over to complain about it all to Bethenny and Carole.
That’s when Dorinda got up to toast Ramona.
“The thing that’s most important, that we all must cherish, is our friendships with our girlfriends,” Dorinda said. In a confessional, she admitted trying to send Ramona a message about honesty and loyalty.
In the preview for next week’s episode, Ramona took a swipe at John. Dorinda countered by reminding her that she just got divorced after her husband left her for someone else, so obviously the message from the toast didn’t quite resonate.
Tell Us: Are the ladies in the right to pile on John? And can Bethenny manage to stay friendly with Jules?
The Real Housewives of New York City airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.
Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!
Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!