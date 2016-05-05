It’s her party, and she’ll gossip if she wants to! On the Wednesday, May 4, episode of The Real Housewives of New York City, the lingering drama from Bethenny Frankel’s “relaxing” party last time made its way to Ramona Singer’s birthday party this week, which involved plenty of confrontations.

House Grousing, Part II

The episode began in Bethenny’s apartment, as she packed clothes for her 5-year-old daughter, Bryn. Bethenny’s personal assistant was on hand to help her select just the right outfits for the fashion-forward kiddo.

Also being very stylish was Dorinda Medley, who donned a metallic blazer to meet up with Carole Radziwill. As they dined, Carole revealed that there had been a particularly sexy pic of her boyfriend, Adam Kenworthy, set as the background on the phone she had recently lost. Whoever found the device must have felt pretty lucky!

Of course, Carole followed that with, “Can we be catty for one second?”

“Of course!” drawled Dorinda.

Carole went on to join Bethenny in ridiculing Jules Wainstein’s house. Once again, the ladies made remarks about Jules not eating during the brunch she hosted at the much-despised house. When Carole brought up Dorinda’s boyfriend, John Mahdessian, who has been quite the source of turmoil lately, the doting girlfriend shut it down, telling Carole it was time to stop bringing his name up any time something scandalous happened in their social circle.

“Right, wrong, or otherwise, I’ve decided the solution, presently, is to just keep John away from the other girls,” she told the camera matter-of-factly.

Guess who then showed up? Jules! And guess who acted like she wasn’t making fun of her house? Carole! Don’t worry, though, because Jules was there to dump on Bethenny, who she saw as being very rude.

In a confessional, Jules dragged the Skinnygirl maven a little more, saying that maybe Bethenny didn’t like her new home because she’s “new money,” while Jules is “old money” and chooses to spend her money differently.

Sonja Drowns Her Sorrows, Her Sorrows Learn to Swim

Over at Sonja Morgan’s place, Ramona showed up. Ramona, who Sonja swears is just like “a sister,” was there to show off her freshly minted divorce papers.

Sonja took a break from her design work to sit down and chat with Ramona, who was tasked with telling her friend that their social circle was concerned about her drinking. (In some cases, “concerned about” should be replaced with “embarrassed by.”)

Sonja got defensive and told the camera that she didn’t believe Ramona and that if Bethenny, especially, had issues with her partying, she would have told her herself.

Ramona doubled down, telling her friend that she hadn’t wanted to hang out with Sonja lately because she didn’t want to be seen with her. Sonja countered that Ramona just wanted to cause drama.

Sonja tried to change the subject and brought up how Luann de Lesseps was going to move in with her for a while. This only annoyed Ramona more because Luann has a tendency to party pretty hard and probably wouldn’t end up being much of a good influence.

Splitting an Olive Branch for Lunch

Bethenny and Jules decided to meet up and talk. They embraced each other like they hadn’t both been talking behind each other’s backs, then made small talk about kale. In a confessional, Bethenny steamed about how annoying she found Jules for not being able to go a day without mentioning her Asian heritage or Jewish faith.

Jules stuttered as she tried to address the tension she had felt with Bethenny, causing the former talk show host to snap, “What are you trying to say?”

Bethenny shrugged off Jules’ sadness over being criticized by her, as Bethenny took ownership of how rude she had been at the brunch and explained that is simply her personality. Actually, Bethenny took over the entire conversation because Jules was stuttering too much.

One thing that Jules was able to communicate was that she had struggled with an eating disorder in her teens and 20s, which caused her to drop out of college after seven years of trying to get a degree. That was awkward, considering the heat Bethenny gave her for not eating much at brunch. …

Bethenny saw this revelation as the breakthrough in their relationship and teared up, telling Jules that her own mother had struggled with similar problems. After that, they chatted more amicably. Is this the start of a new friendship?

Jules met up with Dorinda for a pedicure and informed the blonde of her positive experience with Bethenny.

Bethenny and Carole were over at Ramona’s, where Bethenny told a similar story. Ramona moved on to making sure Carole was cool with Luann being at her birthday party, and thus the topic changed to how untrustworthy they found Luann.

Dorinda, too, was worried about the birthday party, since she and Ramona had some unfinished business that would surely get in the way of their good time. …