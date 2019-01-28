The Real Housewives of New York City are back — and the stakes are higher than ever. Bethenny Frankel gets emotional over the death of her on-off boyfriend Dennis Shields in the season 11 trailer, which Bravo released on Monday, January 28.

“There was a lot in my mind about him dying,” Bethenny, 48, says in the teaser. “I could not get off the ride. I feel guilty that the only way I could get off the ride is that he’s dead.”

Dennis, who dated Bethenny on and off for years, was found dead in his NYC apartment in August 2018. A source told Us Weekly at the time that the Bravo star was “devastated” over the loss of the 51-year-old businessman, who died from a suspected drug overdose.

Elsewhere in the trailer, the Skinnygirl creator goes head to head with costar Luann de Lesseps.

“I can’t even believe you act this way. ‘Cabaret, cabaret, cabaret!’ Life is not a cabaret!” she yells at Luann, who is currently touring her Countess and Friends cabaret show. “You’re insufferable! You’re a sicko!”

Luann, 53, teased the season 11 drama exclusively to Us earlier this month.

“I mean, it’s a great season. You’re gonna see a lot of shifts in alliances and friendships as always, because you can’t stay mad forever, right?” the “Money Can’t Buy You Class” singer explained. “So, you forgive your friends, you move on, and then something else pops it’s ugly head. You’re gonna see a lot of relationship shifts, and traveling, and our crazy trips. And we have a lot of fun also. Besides the drama, there are really great moments where we look after each other. Its my ‘discombobulated Housewives family,’ I would call them.”

The trailer also finds Ramona Singer searching for a new man while also reuniting with her ex-husband, Mario Singer. The exes appear to be on good terms in the teaser. Their reunion comes five years after the twosome, who share 23-year-old daughter Avery, ended their 22-year marriage following Mario’s affair.

RHONY season 11 also stars Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley and Tinsley Mortimer and features the return of Jill Zarin, who appeared on seasons 1-4, as well as newcomer Barbara Kavovit in a friend role.

The Real Housewives of New York City returns to Bravo Wednesday, March 6, at 9 p.m. ET.

For the latest TV news and interviews, subscribe to our new podcast “Watch With Us” below!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!