RHOSLC’s Jen Shah Is Filming Again Following Her Arrest 

Mention it all! Jen Shah isn’t letting her ongoing legal controversy stop her from filming The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, a source told Us Weekly exclusively.

“She’s definitely back to filming with the cast,” the insider said on Tuesday, April 20.

Shah, 47, was arrested in March while cameras were rolling for season 2 of the newest Housewives franchise.

The Utah native and her assistant Stuart Smith were booked on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing and conspiracy to commit money laundering after allegedly defrauding hundreds of people in a nationwide telemarketing scheme.

At the time, Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss detailed the accusations in a press release. “[Shah and Smith] allegedly generated and sold ‘lead lists’ of innocent individuals for other members of their scheme to repeatedly scam,” she noted in the statement. “The so-called business opportunities pushed on the victims by Shah, Smith and their co-conspirators were just fraudulent schemes, motivated by greed, to steal victims’ money. Now, these defendants face time in prison for their alleged crimes.”

After Shah’s arrest, a second source told Us that her cast members were “completely shocked” when she was taken away during filming. “The women were all about the take a trip to Colorado in the coming days. The women aren’t sure if they are still going yet,” the source added.

Earlier this month, a third insider revealed that Bravo wants to broadcast as much footage from Shah’s arrest as possible.

“Production sees this as a great story line. One that everyone will want to see unfold,” the third source said. “It’s ratings gold. They’re going to use as much footage as they can that they’re legally allowed to use.”

Shah isn’t shying away from discussing her legal troubles and has been vocal about the situation on social media. On Tuesday, she posted a quote via her Instagram Story that read, “True friends will be by your side through it all,” adding the hashtags “#ShahSquad #ShahStrong #JusticeForJenShah.”

The second season of RHOSLC does not yet have a release date, so fans will have to wait to see exactly how the Salt Lake City housewives reacted to the news.

Still, Shah’s on and off best friend, Heather Gay, seemingly had something to say after the arrest.

“I AM SHOOKETH,” the Beauty Lab and Laser owner, 46, wrote in a direct message to writer Evan Ross Katz, who shared a screenshot of the DM on April 1.