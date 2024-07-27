Rita Ora called off a performance at Campus Feszitval in Hungary after being hospitalized for an unspecified cause.

Ora, 33, was due to play the Campus Fesztival in Debrecen on Saturday, July 27, but announced via Instagram Story that she had to cancel the show. “Please forgive this unexpected turn of events but sadly I will not be able to perform at Campus Fesztival tonight,” she wrote. “Having spent the night in hospital in Budapest, I must rest thoroughly and follow doctor’s orders.”

She continued, “I am so sorry to my fans who are going to be there today and I’m truly thankful for your understanding.”

Ora has been busy as of late, appearing as a judge on The Masked Singer and starring in Disney’s Descendants: Rise of Red as the Queen of Hearts. Kylie Cantrall, who plays Ora’s daughter in the film, exclusively told Us Weekly that Ora was like a “sister” to her on the set.

“She’s such a great role model to look up to,” Cantrall, 19, shared on the Kids’ Choice Awards red carpet earlier this month. “She’s so fab in every way she showed up to set, [she] looks just perfect every day even when she has no makeup on. She is such a queen on and off camera.”

She added, “In the movie, [she’s] definitely not the best [and] a little cold-hearted. But off-camera, we got along so well. She’s so funny [and] she’d give me a lot of big sisterly advice.”

Ora channeled the headstrong queen in her advice to Cantrall, saying that she shouldn’t waste her time on “boys,” and should instead, “Focus on your craft. Focus on you.”

Ora carries that same energy in her own life. Husband Taika Waititi shared in a 2023 interview with Vogue that it was Ora who popped the question to him. “She proposed to me, and I said yes instantly,” Waitii shared at the time. He added that their wedding, which took place in Los Angeles in August 2022, was “beautiful.”

“Just having close friends and not having it too big. We didn’t have table settings or any of the stressful things that go along with weddings, and it was nice to just have it super-simple,” he said of the ceremony.