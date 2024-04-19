Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian’s relationship is back in the news again.

The singer released her 11th studio album on April 19 and sparked speculation that the song “thanK you aIMee,” which zeroes in on a “bronze spray-tanned” bully, is about the reality star.

Despite the fact that the pair have a hot-and-cold history together, Swift and Kardashian actually have a few shared friends, proving that the bad blood doesn’t run too deep.

Scroll on to see which of Swift’s friends keep in touch with Kardashian:

Jennifer Lawrence

Lawrence is on good terms with both Swift and Kardashian, making headlines for her friendship with each of the stars. In 2014, the American Hustle actress hilariously photobombed Swift during her red carpet interview with Ryan Seacrest at the Golden Globe Awards.

Two weeks later, Swift addressed the memorable incident with E!, offering a loving message to Lawrence: “Thanks for your friendship and thanks for making amazing, terrifying faces behind me on camera when I’m trying to do an interview and not mess up!”

Lawrence, meanwhile, had only nice sentiments to share about Kardashian and her family in a 2018 interview at NYC’s The Wing. “They are smart, grounded and normal and funny,” she said.

Cara Delevingne

Delevingne has been close pals with Swift for years, striking up a friendship after meeting at the 2013 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Delevingne later joined the pop star on her 1989 tour and at the 2015 MTV VMAs.

The model, meanwhile, stars alongside Kardashian in FX’s American Horror Story: Delicate, which premiered in 2023.

Rita Ora

Ora is another friend who has glided effortlessly between Swift and Kardashian. The “Let You Love Me” singer was on hand at a Sydney, Australia, stop on The Eras Tour in February and posed for a sweet photo with Swift. She’s frequently shown her support for the performer, telling Billboard in 2015, “I think she’s one of the most incredible songwriters of our generation.”

There’s no ill will between Ora and Kardashian, though. The pair were spotted smiling and chatting at a Lorraine Schwartz jewelry event in 2018.

Lana Del Rey

During Swift’s Eras Tour concert in Las Vegas, she gave a shout-out to Del Rey while introducing “Snow on the Beach,” a song they wrote together. “I just think she’s the best that we have,” Swift gushed in March 2023.

Despite her friendship with the singer, Del Rey isn’t on the outs with Kardashian. She posed for a 2024 Valentine’s Day campaign for Skims, the reality star’s clothing line. She also performed at Kardashian’s 2014 wedding to ex-husband Kanye West.

Sabrina Carpenter

The “Espresso” singer opened for Swift on several dates of the Eras Tour in 2023 and was also spotted hanging out with Swift at the VMAs that September. Still, she took a page out of Del Rey’s book by posing for a Skims lingerie campaign in April.