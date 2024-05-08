Doja Cat, Rita Ora, Emily Ratajkowski, Dua Lipa and an army of other stars created a Naked trend at 2024Met Gala by rocking practically nude to the prestigious show.

But While the stars’ shocking looks certainly grabbed the world’s attention and arguably stole the show, there are now whispers that Met Gala queen Anna Wintour was not impressed by the display.

Where the legendary Vogue editor’s directions were once taken as gospel, this year the semi-naked trend that rocked the red carpet suggests the stars were more determined to stand out than in bagging a cover shoot from Wintour for the iconic mag.

Rapper/singer Doja literally had her diaphanous white Vetements dress doused with hair gel and water which exposed her breasts and butt. She shocked fans by appearing as if she just stepped out of the shower with the dress clinging to her body.

Ratajkowski’s shimmering Versace crochet number left very little to the imagination and revealed that she was wearing no underwear.

Dua Lipa’s gothic-style offering certainly flashed the flesh and even the Gala’s co-chair for this year, Jennifer Lopez hopped on the trend with her see-through, body clinging gold frock.

Ora looked awkward as she attempted to cover her private parts with her hands on the red carpet as the strategically placed beads on her nude see-through bodysuit were not doing the job of protecting her modesty.

While FKA Twigs went almost completely naked in a see-through beaded dress with a white rope coat by Georgia Pendlebury.

The conveyor belt of scantily-clad stars has begged the question as to whether the fashion legend herself, Wintour, was responsible for the unprecedented parade of nakedness.

For the first time ever, Wintour apologized for the confusion ahead of the event caused by her theme, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion. She admitted that the theme was too broad and subject to too much interpretation. She then issued a clarification that the dress code was Garden of Time, but it may have been too late.

She said: “I fear that we’ve unleashed a lot of confusion out there for which I deeply apologize, but I imagine we’ll see a lot of flowers.” However, flowers would turn out to be the least of Wintour’s fears.

“The exhibition broke my cardinal rule,” Wintour, 74, continued on in the chat with Today’s Jenna Bush Hager on Monday, May 6. “When we came up with the title ‘Sleeping Beauties,’ it’s wonderful and poetic and romantic, but actually, it could be many, many things.”

It wasn’t Wintour’s first backtrack regarding this year’s theme. She initially wanted to make the event a tribute to the life and work of controversial fashion designer John Galliano.

The 63-year-old British designer, who had been long blacklisted following a string of anti-semitic rants, is undergoing a comeback. But a glowing Met Gala tribute may have proven too controversial, or too soon, for the designer.

After a documentary High and Low detailed Gallino’s history – including racist comments – and his decades long fight for forgiveness the museum put the retrospective on an indefinite hold.

Elsewhere in Wintour’s interview, she also addressed the long-standing rumor that she had banned onions, chives, and garlic from the gala’s dinner menu.

“Well, those are three things I’m not particularly fond of, and so yes, that’s true.” She also said of the cellphone ban: “It’s often wonderful to hear after dinner, people say, ‘Oh, we had the most wonderful conversations,’ and so that’s the idea, that life can exist without a picture on your cell phone.”