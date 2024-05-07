Your account
Stylish

The Most Creative Nail Art at the 2024 Met Gala: Rita Ora, Doja Cat, More

By
The Best Nail Art at the 2024 Met Gala
11
Rita Ora.Cindy Ord/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

A Met Gala look isn’t complete without a perfect manicure.

Rita Ora, Doja Cat and Gracie Abrams are only a few of the stars who opted for funky manicures at the 2024 Met Gala, which took place on Monday, May 6, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Ora matched her sultry Tom Ford gown — which featured beads from the 1st and 2nd century BC — with nail art finished with colorful gel balls. Manicurist Naomi Yasuda created the look by taking a small amount of Aprés Nail’s Extend Gel Novice on a pallet and rolling it into small balls. She then cured the beads onto Ora’s nails and colored them with shades that matched her gown.

Doja, meanwhile, kept her nail look on the simple side to complement her wet T-shirt dress, designed by Vetements’ creative designer Guram Gvasalia. Her manicure, imagined by Saccia Livingston, included long nail tips and gel droplets to mimic water.

Keep scrolling to see the most creative nail art at the 2024 Met Gala:

