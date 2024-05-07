Doja Cat’s Met Gala Look Was Drenched in Hair Gel and Water

Doja Cat is known for her over-the-top red carpet looks. The ensemble she wore at the Met Gala on Monday, May 6, was no exception.

The 28-year-old singer wore a floor-length baggy white t-shirt dress by Vetements to the event. While this in itself was a surprisingly simple pick for Doja, the mounds of hair gel and water she piled on top rendered it characteristically out-of-the-box. She maintained the wet-like effect in her makeup look as well, which featured trails of black mascara that ran from underneath her eyes all the way down to her chin.

As Doja clung to the sopping wet fabric on the red carpet, she spoke with Emma Chamberlain, who asked her the question we were all wondering: “Do you feel uncomfortable?”

“When I’m cold, it’s horrible,” Doja admitted.

The “Kiss Me More” singer went on to explain that she wanted to drastically switch things up from last year’s extravagant look, which featured cat-like prosthetics and heavy crystal beading.

“We just pulled all the way into the opposite direction and I think that’s what made it exciting,” she said.

This year’s Met Gala theme was “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” and the dress code was “Garden of Time.” When it came to staying on theme, Doja hit the nail on the head.

“We want to go with a wet t-shirt because cotton is the most used flower and we thought that would be very poetic,” she explained to Chamberlain, 22.

While the fabric of her dress paid homage to the “garden” element of the evening’s dress code, its silhouette referenced the concept of time. “The t-shirt is a classic piece of clothing and it’s just timeless,” Doja said. “It’s the most timeless piece of clothing.”

Before she changed into the wet t-shirt dress and made her way onto the red carpet, Doja emerged from The Mark hotel appearing as though she had just stepped out of the shower. She walked past the throngs of photographers and fans in nothing but a simple white towel covering her body and another white towel on top of her head. Of course, these were not any old towels; both were designed by Vetements.