Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

All the Best Looks From the 2024 Met Gala Afterparties 

By
2024 Met Gala Afterparties
10
Getty Images (3)

It was a long night for Hollywood’s hottest thanks to the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6. 

The biggest names in music, TV, film and, of course, fashion flocked to the Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate the opening of the new exhibit, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” At the exclusive dinner, stars were asked to abide by a “Garden of Time” dress code, which allowed for a lot of flower-inspired garments.

mothers-day-gift-guide-2024

Deal of the Day

42 Best Mother's Day Gifts She'll Actually Want View Deal

While we’re still basking in each and every look (especially Zendaya walking the carpet twice!), it’s time to direct our attention to the afterparties. Celebrities ditched the outfits they wore on the iconic Met steps for equally intricate ensembles that allowed them to dance the night away.

Keep scrolling to see what the best looks from the 2024 Met Gala afterparties. 

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

In this article

Cardi B

Cardi B
Kardashian/Jenner family bio pics

Kendall Jenner
Lizzo Celeb Food Hacks

Lizzo
Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge Are Engaged Nicole Richie Evan Ross and More Celebrities React

Rita Ora

SZA
1250548725usher_290x206

Usher

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!