All the Best Looks From the 2024 Met Gala Afterparties 

It was a long night for Hollywood’s hottest thanks to the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6.

The biggest names in music, TV, film and, of course, fashion flocked to the Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate the opening of the new exhibit, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” At the exclusive dinner, stars were asked to abide by a “Garden of Time” dress code, which allowed for a lot of flower-inspired garments.

While we’re still basking in each and every look (especially Zendaya walking the carpet twice!), it’s time to direct our attention to the afterparties. Celebrities ditched the outfits they wore on the iconic Met steps for equally intricate ensembles that allowed them to dance the night away.

Keep scrolling to see what the best looks from the 2024 Met Gala afterparties.