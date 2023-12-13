Ken Jeong is usually the Masked Singer panelist who knows exactly who this is, but in this week’s episode, Robin Thicke is the one who’s certain he has a correct guess.

In Us Weekly’s exclusive clip of the Wednesday, December 13, episode, Donut tells Robin, 46, that he used to hang out with his “dear, sweet” dad, Alan Thicke.

“That’s so sweet,” Robin tells the mystery contestant. “That’s so kind.”

Host Nick Cannon asks whether that clue was helpful, but Robin admits that it wasn’t. The hint did, however, strengthen his hypothesis that Donut is Tom Jones.

“My dad knew everybody,” Robin says of Alan, who died at age 69 in 2016. “But if Donut is who I think it is, I’m a lifelong fan of your voice and your bravado. And my dad had mentioned to me before he passed [that] you and him had become friendly.”

Robin also notes the connection to a previous Donut clue package where the performer revealed that he lost the love of his life. “All that connects to one person in my heart and mind, and that would be Tom Jones, the legendary singer,” Robin explains. (Jones’ wife, Linda Trenchard, died of lung cancer in 2016 at age 76.)

Jenny McCarthy thinks Robin could be onto something with his Jones guess because Donut “feels like a legend,” but she decided to run with clues that hinted at an association with a 1980s TV show.

“Bo Duke … from The Dukes of Hazzard,” McCarthy, 51, tells her fellow panelists. “It could be John Schneider possibly. He knows how to sing. … Ken likes [that guess], which is scary.”

In addition to Jones, 83, and Schneider, 63, the panelists have previously guessed that Donut could be Stanley Tucci, Sylvester Stallone, Engelbert Humperdinck and Liam Neeson.

Donut is one of only six contestants remaining on season 10 of The Masked Singer, which kicked off in September. Donut, Candelabra and Anteater must still face off for the title of Group C champion before they compete against Gazelle, Cow and Sea Queen in the season finale on Wednesday, December 20.

Last month, Ashley Parker Angel — who was unmasked as S’more on November 29 — said he thinks Gazelle or Cow could go all the way. “I’m partial to the group that I was in,” he exclusively told Us Weekly. “Maybe that’s why I’m biased!”

The Masked Singer airs on Fox Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.