Rod Stewart is going to live life up while he can.

The singer, 79, has been sharing his musical talents with the world for more than 60 years. Currently, he’s in the midst of his final residency, The Hits, at the Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas, but he has no plans of slowing down when it comes to life after showbiz.

“I’m aware my days are numbered but I’ve got no fear,” the British rocker shared during a Friday, July 26 interview with The Sun.

“We have all got to pass on at some point, so we are all in the same basket. I am going to be enjoying myself for these last few years as much as I can,” he continued. “I say few — probably another 15. I can do that easy mate, easy.”

Related: Jennifer Lopez, Adele and More Celebrities With Las Vegas Residencies Celebs are rocking Sin City! There’s no denying that Las Vegas is jam-packed with things to do, but with some of music’s most talented artists signed to residencies, there is all the more reason to plan a trip. Whether you enjoy a show full of song and dance or are more about the rock scene, […]

These days Stewart still “goes mad” and enjoys a few drinks after each two-hour set with his show colleagues, though he admits he can’t get as wild as he did in his younger days.

“I’m not like I was in the ’70s and ’80s and I can’t stay up all night, get drunk and go mad and still have a voice just like that. Nowadays I have to protect my voice before and after every show,” the “Forever Young” singer said.

Steward credits good old H2O for helping with that, but that’s not all he drinks.

“The older you get, the more you have to do that. Water has a hell of a lot to do with it. But no, you think I just have water on my rider? You’re talking to Rod Stewart here, mate,” he said.

“We go mad after every show,” he added, noting that the group’s current drink of choice is a classic cocktail.

Related: Stars Who Left Hollywood Behind: Cameron Diaz, Michael Schoeffling and More Celebrities such as Cameron Diaz and Rick Moranis rose to stardom in Hollywood — only to leave their acting careers in the past. Diaz got her start with a role alongside Jim Carrey in the 1994 film The Mask. The actress continued to find success with movies including My Best Friend’s Wedding, There’s Something About […]

“After a show we all get stuck into the martinis. Most bands all go home and go to bed but we don’t. We have a big old party,” he said.

Last month, Stewart, who was cleared of prostate cancer in 2019 after a three-year-battle, opened up about meeting King Charles III, who revealed his cancer diagnosis earlier this year and is undergoing treatment for it.

“I went through all that. I had treatment five days a week,” Stewart said, per The Daily Mail. “Like him, I was still working. He’s remarkable.”

Charles is being treated for a “form of cancer,” Buckingham Palace announced in February. They did not specify what type of cancer. The monarch, who received his diagnosis after undergoing a procedure for an enlarged prostate, was advised to “postpone public-facing duties” but initially continued “state business and official paperwork as usual.”