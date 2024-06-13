King Charles Spoke About Cancer Treatment With Rod Stewart

King Charles III recently opened up to Rod Stewart about undergoing cancer treatment.

Stewart, 79, met the royal, 75, at the inaugural awards for The King’s Foundation on Tuesday, June 11. The “Sailing” singer, who serves as ambassador for the charity, said Charles told him he had treatment that same day.

“I went through all that. I had treatment five days a week,” Stewart said, per The Daily Mail. “Like him, I was still working. He’s remarkable.”

Stewart was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2016. After a three-year battle, he announced that he was in the clear. Charles, for his part, is being treated for a “form of cancer,” Buckingham Palace announced in February. The monarch, who received his diagnosis after undergoing a procedure for an enlarged prostate, was advised to “postpone public-facing duties” but initially continued “State business and official paperwork as usual.”

In April, Charles resumed his public duties, with the palace releasing an announcement to celebrate the occasion. “His Majesty The King will shortly return to public-facing duties after a period of treatment and recuperation following his recent cancer diagnosis,” read a statement at the time. “To help mark this milestone, The King and Queen will make a joint visit to a cancer treatment center next Tuesday, where they will meet medical specialists and patients.”

Charles was in good spirits when he was spotted entering the hospital, waving to a cheering crowd alongside his wife, Queen Camilla. While discussing his diagnosis at the treatment center, the king said the news was a “bit of a shock” at first, according to multiple U.K. outlets.

When one patient asked how he’s been doing, Charles replied, “Not too bad,” revealing that he was set to undergo “treatment [that] afternoon as well.”

Camilla, 76, offered her own positive update about her husband while speaking with author Lee Child at the second annual Queen’s Reading Room Festival on Monday, June 10. She noted that the monarch is “doing fine” and doesn’t plan to take things easy.

“[He] won’t slow down and won’t do what he’s told,” she joked, per Sky News.

The queen offered a similar sentiment while attending a garden party in May, sharing that Charles is “getting better.” She added, “Well, he would if he behaved himself.”