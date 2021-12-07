Living out your dream! RomaDrama Live! and Executive Producer Brian Bird are giving away two walk-on roles in a TrueBrand Entertainment Movie, The Happy Camper, alongside some of their favorite romantic drama stars, Us Weekly can exclusively announce.

The film, a romantic comedy about a couple working on their relationship while in a vintage camper, films in Colorado Springs this January.

Bird, who previously served as a producer on Step by Step and Touched by an Angel, works as an executive producer on both When Calls the Heart on Hallmark Channel and the spinoff, When Hope Calls, on GAC Family.

There are many ways for fans to win the non-speaking walk-on role. By purchasing a ticket to RomaDrama Live! in Palm Beach, Florida, ticketholders will be automatically entered to win the grand prize, which will be given to two lucky attendees.

Every ticket and additional purchase — including the official Karaoke with the Stars after-hours party, selfies, autographs, professional photo ops and meet and greets — will increase your number of entries.

The grand prize includes a VIP tour of the movie set for the winner and one guest, domestic airfare to Colorado Springs, Colorado, for two, a two-night hotel stay and round-trip car service to and from the set.

Six runner-ups will receive two weekend passes each to attend an upcoming RomaDrama Live! event. Winners will be selected on Sunday, January 9, at RomaDrama Live! in Palm Beach.

The convention will take place at the Palm Beach Convention Center in Palm Beach, Florida, from Friday, January 7, through Sunday, January 9, 2022. Trevor Donovan, Ryan Paevey, Andrew Walker, Jen Lilley, Tyler Hynes, Wes Brown, Rob Mayes, Natasha Bure and Erin Cahill are among the celebrities set to attend.