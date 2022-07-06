Ron Howard is one proud dad. The Oscar winner gushed over his daughter, actress Bryce Dallas Howard — and joked that she hasn’t needed too much direction while navigating her own Hollywood career over the years.

Famous Celebrity Families

“She hasn’t needed my help very much,” the Beautiful Mind director, 68, exclusively told Us Weekly, laughing. “She takes my advice along with a handful of other people, including her husband, Seth [Gabel], and her management team, and so forth. She’s very thoughtful about all that. So, you know, sure, I throw in my two cents here and there, but I don’t think my comments have ever been pivotal. [Since] the age of, I think, as she was 20 or 21, [is] when she really became a professional – first with a year in theater and then with The Village. She’s always had a clear sense of the way in which she could best contribute and what she hoped to get out of the experience of the business.”

The Rocketman actress has carved out her own path. Since 2004’s The Village, she’s starred in Spider-Man 3 as Gwen Stacy, The Help, 50/50, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2, and more recently wrapped the Jurassic World franchise with Jurassic World Dominion.

Celebrity Family Members Who Worked Together

The Happy Days alum and his wife, Cheryl Howard, are also parents of daughters Jocelyn and Paige and son Reed. Bryce, for her part, married Gabel, 40, in 2006 and they share son Theodore, 15, and daughter Beatrice, 10.

“I’ve always admired the fact that she’s in the business for the right reasons,” the Under the Banner of the Heaven producer told Us. “She loves the process. She loves the people; she loves what it can offer audiences. It’s a career, sure, but it’s not really about the more superficial things. It’s more about the more durable factors that the time you invest in something is time you’ll never get back. And if you invest it well with people you enjoy working with, then those are the building blocks of great memories and a great life.”

Celeb Kids Who Dated Other Stars’ Kids

Bryce, for her part, gushed over her famous dad’s influence on her life during an interview with Today in June 2020. “My dad was constantly bringing me to movie sets. I loved that. He inspired me. But we also played a ton of basketball at home,” she said at the time. “We’d just go and shoot baskets on the driveway. We did it a zillion times. Whenever I think about it, it brings me warmth and happiness.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!