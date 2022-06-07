Ladies and gentlemen, Bryce Dallas Howard! The actress, 41, was an unforgettable sight at the Jurassic World: Dominion premiere, stepping out in a stunning cutout dress.

On Monday, June 6, Howard, who stars as Claire Dearing in the film, wowed in the Alex Perry design, which featured a peek-a-boo bodice and satin construction. The California native paired the look with soft glam, minimal jewelry and styled her signature red tresses in loose, flowing curls.

The star looked as confident as ever on the red carpet in Los Angeles as she offered a plethora of angles for photographers. After posing solo, Howard was joined by costars Chris Pratt, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum. The group flashed wide smiles and laughed before posing with other cast members, including Mamoudou Athie, DeWanda Wise, BD Wong and more. Dern, who starred in the first Jurassic Park film in 1993 and is reprising her role as Ellie Sattler in the 2022 release, also turned heads in a fun, color-blocking look that included a blue silk top and a red-orange skirt. Wise, who plays pilot Kayla Watts, opted for a sexy look in a sheer gown adorned with glitter.

The men also looked dapper. Pratt, 42, went classic in a gray suit paired with a lavender dress shirt and tie. Goldblum, 69, showcased a twist on traditional suiting, opting for shiny pants and a blazer. As for Athie, the Archive 81 actor was edgy in a purple suit styled with a mesh tank top. Wong, for his part, channeled the 1960s in a retro dress shirt and tan pants.

Howard’s eye-catching dress comes amid her slew of vibrant and bold ensembles. For the action flick’s premiere in Germany, on May 30, the Lady in the Water actress looked regal in a purple gown that was finalized with lace details at the sleeves. A few days prior, she popped in a neon capped-sleeve dress for a Jurassic World photocall in London on Friday, May 27.

The highly anticipated film, which is the final installment of the Jurassic World trilogy, will officially hit theaters on Friday, June 10. The movie picks up four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar and follows Howard’s Claire and Pratt’s Owen Grady as they navigate a world where dinosaurs live alongside humans.

Keep scrolling to see more photos from the Los Angeles premiere: