Welcome to … an awesome reunion! Jurassic Park alums Laura Dern and Joseph Mazzello reconvened at the 2019 Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday, January 13, marking the mini-reunion with an Instagram selfie.

“#jurassicpark is alive at the #criticschoiceawards,” Dern, 51, captioned the selfie, adding a dinosaur emoji.

Mazzello, 35, shared the same photo on Instagram, writing, “Reunited with my Jurassic Park costar, the beautiful and incomparable @lauradern at the #criticschoiceawards. Highlight of my night!”

Both actors appeared in well-received films within the past year. Mazzello, who played young Tim Murphy in Jurassic Park, portrayed Queen bassist John Deacon in the 2018 biopic Bohemian Rhapsody. Dern, who starred as Dr. Ellie Sattler in the Steven Spielberg blockbuster, portrayed real-life childhood sexual abuse survivor Jennifer Fox in the 2018 HBO movie The Tale.

Dern’s role in The Tale earned her a Critics’ Choice nomination for Best Actress in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series — as well as Golden Globe and Emmy nominations — but she lost on Sunday to Sharp Objects’ Amy Adams and Escape at Dannemora’s Patricia Arquette in a rare tie.

Mazzello’s other notable post-Jurassic Park projects include the HBO miniseries The Pacific and the 2010 film The Social Network, while Dern starred in the HBO comedy-drama Enlightened and appeared in the 2014 biopic Wild, offering an Oscar-nominated performance alongside her Big Little Lies costar Reese Witherspoon.

Additionally, Mazzello and Dern returned to the Jurassic Park franchise for cameos in sequels to the 1993 film: He popped up in 1997’s The Lost World: Jurassic Park, while she had a small part in 2001’s Jurassic Park III.

