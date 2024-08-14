If breakdancing wasn’t out for the 2028 Olympics, Rhythm would be giving Raygun a run for her money.

On Tuesday, August 13 Rhythm and his owner (plus dance partner!), Roni Sagi, wowed the audience in their America’s Got Talent quarter final performance. Their high energy dance routine set to a remix of Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “Don’t Stop Me Now” had Simon Cowell wondering, “How do we know that the dog is a real dog?”

The pair have had the judges on their feet since auditions, even comparing them to human dancers they’ve had on the show. Stepping to the beat of the music, the duo executes a number of jumps, twists and flips.

“He dances better than humans,” said judge Heidi Klum. “I just started dancing with my husband, it’s not going too well.”

“You’ve got to give your husband treats,” Howie Mandel jokingly replied.

Related: How America's Got Talent Judges Feel About the New Golden Buzzer Rules Trae Patton/NBC America’s Got Talent will look slightly different this season thanks to the new Golden Buzzer rule. During season 19, instead of the judges — Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell and Sofia Vergara — each having one Golden Buzzer, they will have two. (The Golden Buzzer guarantees that an act moves directly to […]

The judges are in full support, and AGT fans around the world agree. Mandel gushed over their performance saying it will be enjoyed “worldwide,” adding that they’ve already received “over 2 billion clicks on social media.”

“My dog watched this and was so impressed,” a fan commented.

While Rhythm and Roni might be new to the AGT stage, they have been working on their act for almost two years. Rhythm, 2, lived up to his namesake early on, Roni told the judges.

“When he was 6 weeks he started tapping his feet on the bed so I knew it,” she said of discovering her dog’s hidden talent.

Related: Sharon! Howie! Every 'AGT' Judge Through the Years Since America’s Got Talent debuted in June 2006, the show has gone through many changes — including swapping out the panel of judges from time to time. The series, created by Simon Cowell, kicked off with Piers Morgan, David Hasselhoff and Sharon Osbourne serving as judges. Later, the show expanded to four judges and Cowell […]

Roni grew up taking stray dogs into her family home. A true animal lover, she pursued dog therapy training as a way to “use dogs to help people.” She was forced to shift gears in February 2022 when she adopted Rhythm, who she describes as a “tornado storm,” who “makes [her] dreams come true.”

“It’s so much fun to have a partner that wants [to perform] as much as you,” said Roni. “He wants to do it all, and he wants to do it now, and he wants to do it as good as he can.”

Howie agreed, telling the duo their performance was a “gorgeous memory” that will “live on forever”

Roni and Rhythm will be performing in the AGT season 19 semi finals on Tuesday, August 20 on NBC at 8 p.m. ET , and will be available for streaming the next day on Peacock.