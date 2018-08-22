What happens in Vegas … ends up on MTV? The network released a new supertease for the upcoming second season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation on Wednesday, August 22.

The trailer kicks off with Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Vinny Guadagnino and Deena Nicole Cortese heading to Las Vegas, where newly engaged Sorrentino, 36, finds himself surrounded by beautiful women at a club.

“I feel like I’m in The Matrix right now, dodging all the thotties,” he says.

Things go awry when Angelina Pivarnick surprises the cast by showing up in Sin City. During a night out, she gets into an argument with Farley, 32, whom she calls out for “acting like a f–king whore.” Pivarnick, 32, and Farley then appear to get into a physical altercation at a nightclub.

The teaser also gives viewers a glimpse of Ortiz-Magro’s relationship drama with his on-off girlfriend, Jen Harley, with whom he shares 4-month-old daughter Ariana. The 32-year-old breaks down in tears during a conversation with DelVecchio, 38, about his custody battle.

When Harley, 31, arrives in Vegas to party with Ortiz-Magro, they begin arguing as she calls him a “f–king psychopath.” (Us Weekly exclusively revealed in June that the couple had a physical fight after she showed up at the hotel where the cast was filming season 2.)

Later on, the cast returns to the Seaside Heights, New Jersey, house where it all began. “We’ve totally not grown up,” Farley says. “Living our best lives in our 30s — as 12-year-olds.”

And just when it seems like the season can’t get any crazier, the supertease ends with Polizzi, 30, and Farley telling Pivarnick that she “should bang Vinny again.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation returns on MTV on Thursday, August 23, at 8 p.m. ET.

For the latest TV news and interviews, subscribe to our new podcast “Watch With Us” below!





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!