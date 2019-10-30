



Battle of the … cookware? Ronnie Ortiz-Magro isn’t happy that Jenni “JWoww” Farley brought up his name during her blowout fight with Angelina Pivarnick — but he wasn’t surprised.

“I think you were being quiet and not bothering anybody but she was bringing up stuff that happened months and months ago,” Vinny Guadagnino tells Ortiz-Magro, 33, in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the Thursday, October 31, episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

During the previous episode, Pivarnick, 33, called out Farley, 33, for being so secretive about her divorce. Farley then responded by yelling that that’s how you get a divorce when children are involved. She then turned to Ortiz-Magro and said, “You take notes too, motherf–ker,” catching him off guard.

“That’s what girls do,” the Bronx native responds to Guadagnino. “They’re like Crock-Pots. They let s–t [mix] slow and marinate and then f–king eight hours later, s–t wants to be ready. Guys are like microwaves.”

Later, Ortiz-Magro explains in his confessional interview that he was doing “so much work” to try and stay out of the drama and didn’t appreciate Farley bringing him into it.

“She’s a narcissistic person,” he continues. “She’s a person that’s never wrong, everybody’s always wrong. When something happens, it’s because of something [or] it’s because of someone else. It’s kinda, like, you maybe need to grow up and realize that it’s not about changing other people or changing your environment, it’s about changing yourself.”

He then jokes: “That’s your own s—t you’ve got to figure out. I’m not f–kng Dr. Phil. You can’t afford me.”

The roommates have butted heads a ton over the past few years, especially when it comes to their relationships. During a July episode, Ortiz-Magro got frustrated with Farley for refusing to talk about her relationship drama with ex-husband Roger Mathews on camera, when she had forced him to talk about his drama with his ex, Jen Harley.

“When I was going through s—t, everyone was so worried and they wanted to talk about it. So why isn’t everyone worried about Jenni going through a divorce?” he said at the time. “We all know stuff about each other and it just seems like everyone just wants to put my s—t out there, but at the same time, ignore Jenni and what she’s going through out of respect. It just shows that there’s a lack of respect that they have for me and my life, because when s–t was going on with me and Jen, everyone wanted to talk about it. I was their entertainment.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.