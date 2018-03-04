The classics really do hold up! The first trailer for the Roseanne reboot finally aired during the 90th annual Academy Awards on Sunday, March 4, and the comedy wasted no time when it came to cracking jokes about its ending. In the original series finale, Dan (John Goodman) is dead. However, that’s since been thrown out.

“Why does everybody always think I’m dead?” Goodman’s Dan tells Roseanne (Roseanne Barr) in the trailer. The new video also gives glances at the OG Becky, Darlene’s daughter, and of course, the iconic chicken sweatshirt.

Almost the entire original cast returned for the reboot! Barr and Goodman are joined by Laurie Metcalf (Jackie), Lecy Goranson (Becky), Sara Gilbert (Darlene), Michael Fishman (D.J.), Emma Kenney (Harris), Ames McNamara (Mark), Jayden Rey (Mary) and Johnny Galecki (David) will all appear. Sarah Chalke, who played Becky for three seasons when Goranson went to college, will also appear in a different role.

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, Goodman explained how he felt the moment he stepped back onto the set.

“It was exactly like we took a week off and came back to it, and the effect was so strange that it was remarkable,” Goodman, 65, told Us about how he felt when filming began. “The first time I went on the set, the hair on my arm stood up because it was like they sucked me right back in.”

Barr also added that she was ready to sign on the minute that Goodman was. “It’s like going home again, for sure … It was so exiting. It was like no time had passed,” the comedian, 65, said. “Sara Gilbert is the person that put it together after John and she did a sketch on her talk show, The Talk,” Barr, 65, said. “She called me, she goes ‘Would you want to do it? John wants to do it!’ I said ‘Hell yeah. If John’s in, I’m in.’”

Roseanne premieres on ABC Tuesday, March 27, at 8 p.m. ET.

