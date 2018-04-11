Gone but not forgotten. Michael Fishman, who portrays D.J. Conner on Roseanne, took to Facebook on Wednesday, April 11, to share his thoughts on the intense fourth episode of the show.

During the episode, Becky (Lecy Goranson) found out that she couldn’t have kids and then revealed that she and Mark were trying before he died. Following his death, she never could find anyone she felt was good enough to have children with.

Mark was played by Glenn Quinn, who died of accidental heroin overdose at the age of 32 in 2002, five years after the popular sitcom ended its nine-season run. During the episode, a fan tweeted at Fishman, 36, asking when the audience would find out how or why Mark died. “It requires the right amount of time and respect,” he wrote. “We felt we couldn’t devote enough time to Mark to do it justice in 9. That we will have to see in season 11.”

Fishman then took to Facebook to speak more on the episode, and Quinn’s death in particular.

“The show ended with a tribute to our late, beloved Glenn Quinn. I have said many times Glenn was an amazing person. He lit up every room he entered and every set he walked on. As a show we never considered replacing his character. Recasting as some in the media suggested was never even an option. Glenn is irreplaceable,” Fishman wrote.

He continued: “I personally do my best to honor him. His family remains in close contact. His sisters were on set several weeks this season. His niece can be see in a later episode. Glenn is missed by us daily. He remains part of the show, and close to our hearts. Before each taping we do cast introductions for the audience. We come out of Roseanne and Dan’s master bedroom, through the kitchen to meet the crowd. It is an exhilarating immediate connection with fans. In that hallway, I brought in Glenn’s picture, we each pass it before every episode we film. We remember Glenn every day. He will always be with us, part of us, part of the #Roseanne show and family.”

Fishman then shared a photo of Quinn, as well as a photo of the late actor’s gravestone with flowers.

Roseanne airs on ABC Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!