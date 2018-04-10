‘Roseanne’ Tackles Mark’s Death, Reveals Becky’s Fertility Struggle

Another week of Roseanne, meant another heavy topic. The Tuesday, April 10, episode began with Becky (Lecy Goranson) going to the doctor with Jackie (Laurie Metcalf), only to find out that not only could she not carry a baby for Andrea (Sarah Chalk), but she couldn’t carry at all — she had less than a 5 percent chance of getting pregnant because of her age (she’s 43).

After taking her anger out on Roseanne (Roseanne Barr), Becky went and got drunk and was later joined by her sister. In a heart-to-heart with Darlene (Sara Gilbert), she revealed that she actually did want kids — she and Mark (Glenn Quinn) had been trying before died. After he passed away, Becky couldn’t “find anyone as good.” Darlene then reminded her that it wasn’t betraying him by moving on.

Quinn portrayed Becky’s husband in the original series but died of an accidentally heroin overdose at the young age of 32. Michael Fishman, who plays D.J. tweeted along with fans during the episode, revealing that he hopes more answers about Mark will be discussed next season of Roseanne.

When asked if how Mark died will be approached in the show, Fishman tweeted, “We will. It requires the right amount of time and respect.” He also noted, “We felt we couldn’t devote enough time to Mark to do it justice in 9. That we will have to see in season 11.”

After a fan shared a story about his memories with Quinn, Fishman retweeted the message, adding his own reflection. “I think he filled his life and potential. He had much more he could have done but time is fleeting. He remains in those of us who knew him,” he wrote. He went to visit Quinn’s grave on Tuesday, as well.

Glenn and family are frequently on my mind. We put his picture in the hallway we pass each day. After my #Roseanne press tour today drove down and visited him. As long as @RoseanneOnABC is on Glenn Quinn is part of it. I'll always honor him and the Quinn family in my work pic.twitter.com/0JgsB2L1Fe — Michael Fishman (@ReelMFishman) April 11, 2018

Roseanne airs on ABC Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

