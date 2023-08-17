Ross Lynch proved he still has the energy of a 21-year-old.

Lynch, 27, was seen pouring shots at one of West Virginia University’s bars on Tuesday, August 15, and casually rolling into the pub wearing a black sweatshirt and sunglasses. He looked around and shrugged before walking behind the bar and toasting students. Lynch then got to work and started mixing drinks, handing out limes and taking selfies with fans. He continued to take more shots before playing pool with students and dancing in the bar while enjoying a beer.

Ahead of his appearance at the bar, Lynch played at the school’s annual fall concert, FallFest, with his band The Driver Era — also includes his brother Rocky Lynch. During the show, a student tossed him a bedazzled cowboy hat which he wore before stripping his shirt off and showing off his abs.

Ross shared a behind-the-scenes video of him and Rocky warming up for the concert via The Driver Era’s Instagram. In the clip, his band could be seen laughing and practicing their songs.

“Took 24 hours to get here…🛩️💀 but we finally made it to West Virginia and can’t wait to play for all of you tonight at @westvirginiau‘s Fall Fest with @official_flo,” the band captioned the post.

A show earlier this summer sparked speculation that he and longtime girlfriend Jaz Sinclair split after nearly five years of dating. At a June concert at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles, Ross told the crowd, “I didn’t know it could get worse though … but the thing about heartbreak is the only thing that really helps is music.” He then sang his song “San Francisco,” which is about missing a past relationship.

In July, when Ross did not post for Sinclair’s 29th birthday, fans started asking about his relationship status on social media. “Where is jaz????,” one asked. Another commented, “I guess they’ve broken up. It was her birthday and no sign of them together.”

The couple met in March 2018 while filming the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. In 2019, a source told Us Weekly that the two were seen kissing in public, seemingly confirming their relationship.

Over the years, the couple has mostly kept their relationship private, with occasional posts. In October 2022, Ross shared a carousel of sweet snaps via Instagram of the two cuddling and kissing. “She makes me so happy :),” he captioned the post at the time.

Neither Ross or Sinclair have confirmed their relationship status.