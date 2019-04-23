Tensions are running high! The Tuesday, April 23, finale of Roswell, New Mexico picks up right where the penultimate left off: Max (Nathan Dean Parsons) holds his brother Michael (Michael Vlamis) at gunpoint. While Michael wants to save Noah – despite the fact that he’s been hiding his real identity for his entire life – Max wants him dead for what he did to their sister.

However, Michael has a deeper reason: he wants answers about his family.

“I had a mother. I saw her. She’s been a few miles away our whole lives at some prison called Caulfield being tortured and we never knew,” Michael tells his brother through tears in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek. “There are survivors from the 1947 crash. There were survivors. They all just got flambéed, on the order of Alex Manes’ father.”

Max is obviously in shock and immediately apologizes to Michael about his loss, but then adds, “Noah is not the answer you’re looking for.”

When Michael tries to convince Max that together they can “torture information out of him,” Max continues to hold the gun at his brother. Michael then tearfully says, “You’re not gonna shoot me.”

In a recent chat with Us, Vlamis teased Noah’s part in the series going forward. “As bad as you think he is, he’s 10 times worse. It’s fun to see how creepy that character gets,” he told Us. “And you learn a little bit about why he’s doing it and what his objective is and his goal.”

The finale of Roswell, New Mexico airs on The CW Tuesday, April 23, at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!