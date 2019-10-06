



Welcome back! Jason Behr, who starred as Max Evans in the original Roswell series, will appear in a multiple-episode arc in season 2 of the CW’s reboot, Roswell: New Mexico. Showrunner Carina Adly McKenzie made the announcement at the series’ New York Comic-Con panel on Sunday, October 6.

“It’s only fitting that he’s playing a (currently top secret) character with deep ties to Roswell, New Mexico’s history,” McKenzie said in a statement. “Working with him has already been such a special experience for all of us — particularly when Shiri Appleby was on set to direct him.”

Behr, 45, starred in the original series alongside Appleby, Katherine Heigl, Brendan Fehr, Majandra Delfino and Nick Weschler. The drama, based on Melinda Metz‘s Roswell High books, aired on the WB from 1999 to 2001, then moved to UPN until 2002.

Appleby also directed an episode during the first season of the reboot; she will return to direct episode four of season 2. In 2018, she revealed to Us that she was hoping to collaborate with her former Roswell costars in the future

“Jason Behr and I are back in touch and really close, and we’re actually looking for something to work on together,” she said at the time. “I don’t know if it’s Roswell or anything else, but I am excited to direct in the reboot.”’

Gaius Charles, best known Smash in Friday Night Lights, will also join the cast as recurring guest star Bronson, a local farmer with a strong moral compass that leads him to see the good in both people and aliens.

During the season 1 finale of Roswell, New Mexico, Max (Nathan Dean Parsons) and Liz (Jeanine Mason) finally slept together only to be torn apart hours later. He then sacrificed himself in order to bring back Rosa (Amber Midthunder). In the final moments of the finale, Liz excitedly reunited with her sister before realizing what her boyfriend had done.

During a recent set visit, the cast teased where season 2 would pick up.

Parsons, 31, shared with Us that while he’s been kept in the dark about most things this season, he’s excited to see where the story goes.

“We get to dive into a lot of the other characters that last year we didn’t get to explore as much,” the General Hospital vet said. “I think that was missing from season 1 a lot. It’s cool that we finally get to learn a little more about this town, these people and the community that we built. I’m happy to take a step back! I come and watch, offer a hand.”

Meanwhile, Liz is focused on her “objective” for the season: trying to, somehow, bring Max back from the dead. “She’s got such a huge obstacle in front of her,” Mason told Us. “He is literally a force of nature. He’s inhuman. She’s so frustrated by the fact that she is very much human. What happened so quickly for him is frustratingly slow for her.”

Roswell: New Mexico will return to The CW in midseason.

