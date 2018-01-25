Mondays are a drag but Thursdays just got golden with the return of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars. The hit reality-competition series has Emmy-winning host RuPaul bringing back her girls to see who will rise to the top to join the Drag Race Hall of Fame. To get our engines started we sat down with competing queens Thorgy Thor, Chi Chi DeVayne and Aja as they spill the tea on their biggest competition, what the challenges will be like and everything we can expect from the third installment of All Stars. Watch the exclusive video above!

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars will see the return of Trixie Mattel (Season 7), Morgan McMichaels (Season 2), Chi Chi DeVayne (Season 8), Kennedy Davenport (Season 7), Shangela (Season 2 & 3), Thorgy Thor (Season 8), Aja (Season 9), BenDeLaCreme (Season 6) and Milk (Season 6). However, the twist everyone is talking about will be the dramatic reveal of the elusive 10th queen who will be joining the competition.

“There’s this big twist in this season that has never happened in any other season,” Thorgy exclusively told Us Weekly. “So, it’s going to be dramatic and I don’t know if the fans are going to love it or hate it.” Aja chimed in saying, “I will say this, I was gagged and it’s very hard to gag me because I don’t have a gag reflex.”

The girls also spilled the tea on which queen they thought would be their biggest competition this time around. “I am not afraid to admit that I was terrified when I saw Trixie,” Chi Chi DeVayne told Us. Thorgy echoed her sentiments saying, “Trixie has been taking over the world lately.” But Aja isn’t as concerned, telling Us, “Feeling the competition is stressful and I didn’t come to be stressed out, I came to have fun!”

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars premieres on VH1 Thursday, January 25 at 8/7c.

