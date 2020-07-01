Pride Month may be over, but the sun’ll still come out! To celebrate the LGBTQ community, some fan favorites from RuPaul’s Drag Race have come together — virtually, of course — for a good cause.

West End and Broadway star Marisha Wallace joined forces with Shangela, Trinity the Tuck, Eureka O’Hara, Latrice Royale, Nina West and Kennedy Davenport for a soulful cover of “Tomorrow” from the classic musical Annie. Wallace provides the vocals in the video, which was produced and edited by Cesar Fonseca’s Happiest Hour Studios, while the reality stars lip-synch for their lives.

“This song has always been one I listened to to get me through the tough times, and my team came to me with an idea to amplify the message,” Wallace, who has starred in productions of Dreamgirls and Waitress, said in a statement to Us Weekly. “We reached out to Latrice Royale and she immediately had an all-star line-up to help us make this feel-good video to remind everyone that even though we are going through so much, we will indeed make it out on the other end.”

The actress self-recorded her cover of “Tomorrow” in her apartment during the COVID-19 pandemic. She then sent it to music producer Steve Anderson, who has worked with pop stars including Kylie Minogue and Britney Spears, to add the finishing touches.

One-hundred percent of the funds from the track, which is available to purchase or stream, go to Broadway Cares and MAD Trust to help theater professionals in the U.S. and the U.K. who were left unemployed due to the pandemic.

In addition, Wallace and Royale are set to team up on Instagram Live to have a conversation about racial injustice, their collaboration and more while raising money for various Black LGBTQ organizations.

Happiest Hour Studios was also behind the recent digital collaborations of Idina Menzel and Megan Hilty (Wicked’s “For Good”) as well as Katharine McPhee and Jeremy Jordan (Waitress’ “You Matter to Me”).