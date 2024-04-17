Eva Mendes is chiming in after Ryan Gosling gave her a sweet hat tip while hosting Saturday Night Live.

Mendes, 50, took to Instagram on Tuesday, April 16, to share a clip of Gosling, 43, paying homage to their relationship during his recent hosting gig on the comedy show. The Barbie star used a Latino accent while appearing alongside Kenan Thompson and Marcello Hernández in the sketch “Can’t Tonight,” prompting Thompson, 45, to note that Gosling’s character “is from Tennessee, but ever since he married a Cuban woman, he’s different.”

Gosling responded, “A Cuban wife can change you,” adding that he began to speak like a “Cuban papi.” Thompson and Hernández’s characters attempt to persuade their pal to hit the town, noting that Mendes was going to be at the club they were planning to go to.

Mendes, who is of Cuban descent, applauded the sketch on Tuesday, writing, “My Cuban Papi made this Cuban Mami so happy with this!!”

She added, “Years of hanging out with my Dad paid off. Gracias to the super talented @marcellohdz for this skit. The way you say ‘Eva Mendes’ 😂! And @kenanthompson always crushing.”

Hernández offered love right back to Mendes in the comments section. “Un abrazo a el gósling y a ti Eva!,” he wrote, which translates to “A hug for the Gosling and for you Eva!”

Mendes, who shares two daughters with Gosling, has been a vocal supporter of his accomplishments. The Training Day star celebrated Gosling’s Oscar nomination for his role as Ken in 2023’s Barbie by sharing a slew of screenshots featuring negative press the actor received after being cast.

“So proud of my man,” Mendes wrote in January. “So much hate when he took on this role. So many people trying to shame him for doing it. Despite all the #Notmyken ridicule and articles written about him, he created this completely original, hilarious, heartbreaking, now iconic character and took it all the way to Oscars.”

The actress noted that she is “so beyond proud to be this Ken’s Barbie.”

Mendes and Gosling were friends for years before taking their relationship to the next level while filming The Place Beyond the Pines in 2011, according to an Us Weekly insider. In September 2014, the pair welcomed their first daughter, Esmeralda. Two years later, daughter Amada joined the family.

Mendes previously explained that the couple prefer to keep their private lives under wraps after an Instagram follower accused Gosling of not being there for their children publicly.

“I don’t talk about Ryan and all the wonderful things he does as a father because I keep that part private,” the Lost River star replied in April 2020. “I feel it’s best that I continue to disclose what I’m comfortable with but not involve him or my kids too much. It’s not about being cagey or weird, it’s just about staying private in a public space. Does that make sense? Hope so. Because this is my honest answer.”