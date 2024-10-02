Ryan Murphy Teases Potential Returns For AHS Fan Favorites

On the heels of the first-ever spring season of American Horror Story, which ended in April, there will not be a fall season this year for the first time since 2020.

Fear not, however. Creator Ryan Murphy is looking ahead to the next season, and there’s reason to believe it will include franchise favorites Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters.

Asked when season 13 of the hit horror anthology series would air, he teased to the Hollywood Reporter, “I was talking to Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters about that the other day, so maybe sooner than you think.”

Paulson, 49, has appeared in nine of the show’s 12 seasons, beginning with the original, American Horror Story: Murder House. She earned two Critics Choice Awards for her roles in AHS: Asylum (2013) and Freak Show (2015). Paulson most recently appeared in the franchise’s 10th season, Double Feature, in 2021.

The veteran actress has become a staple in Murphy’s various franchises. Her portrayal of Marcia Clark in American Crime Story: The People vs. OJ Simpson earned her both an Emmy and Golden Globe award.

Like Paulson, Peters, 37, has also appeared in nine AHS seasons, beginning with Murder House and most recently in Double Feature. He also played serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in the first installment of Murphy’s Monster crime anthology series. He won the Golden Globe for best actor in a limited series or made-for-TV movie for his portrayal of Dahmer.

While there’s no timeline on when the next AHS season will air, Murphy has kept himself plenty busy with his other projects. Most recently, his second Monster season, focusing on the Lyle and Erik Menendez case, released on Netflix in September, debuting at No. 1 in Netflix’s worldwide rankings. It accrued 12.3 million views in the first four days of its release.

“The story has always fascinated people, including myself, because we’ll never really know what happened,” Murphy said. “It is an unknowable mystery. There were four people involved in that story and two of them were shot in the face. So I think that the public’s fascination is limitless, because there’s no answer.”

In addition to Monster, Murphy has had a wave of new projects debut over the past few weeks. The first installment of American Sports Story, which documents the Aaron Hernandez murder case, premiered on September 17. The new season of 9-1-1 and final season of 9-1-1: Lone Star both premiered in late September at the same time as FX’s Grotesquerie and ABC’s Doctor Odyssey.