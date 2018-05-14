Ryan Reynolds Disguised Himself As a Unicorn on Korean Singing Show  

Only Ryan Reynolds! Fans are going crazy over a viral video of the actor competing on the Korean singing show King of Mask Singer while dressed up as a unicorn.

Reynolds, who is overseas on a press tour to promote Deadpool 2, sang “Tomorrow” from the musical Annie on the singing competition decked out in a cape and unicorn mask. Audience members were shocked at the end his performance when his identity was revealed.

“Hello, everybody. I’m so sorry about that song,” Reynolds told the crowd after his performance, before admitting that he was “absolutely” nervous.

“I was wearing an adult diaper!” the 41-year-old quipped on stage. Reynolds also told the crowd that he “didn’t even tell [his] wife” that was set to perform on King of Mask Singer during his press visit. (Reynolds is married to Blake Lively, with whom he shares 3-year-old daughter James and 20-month-old daughter Ines.)

Despite the loud cheers from the crowd, Reynolds did not move on to the next round of the competition.

“Thank you, guys, for having me. This was such a thrill,” he told the audience. “This was an unbelievable honor for me, you guys pushed me to my own limits and I thank you for that. It’s just the best.”

This is surprisingly not the first time that Reynolds has made headlines for a performance of “Tomorrow” from Annie. Hugh Jackson shared a video of the actor in his Deadpool suit singing the musical hit back in April.

“When you’re trying to record a heartfelt birthday message …. but are interrupted by the least greatest showman. @VancityReynolds,” he tweeted on April 27.

Deadpool 2 is set to be released in theaters on Friday, May 18.

