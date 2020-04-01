Has Ryan Reynolds seen Gossip Girl? That’s one secret he’ll never tell.

A Twitter user asked the Deadpool star, 43, on Monday, March 30, whether he has ever watched his wife Blake Lively’s CW show, telling him, “I NEED to know.” Reynolds had a quirky response, writing, “I didn’t watch it. I drank it through my eyes.”

Gossip Girl may not be on Reynolds’ current binge list, but he told another Twitter follower that he has watched five movies over the past week while quarantined amid the coronavirus pandemic: Grosse Pointe Blank, Training Day, Being There, Easter Parade and “f–king Paw Patrol X 11.”

While spending time at home during the COVID-19 outbreak, the Proposal star and Lively, 32, have done their part in giving back. Us Weekly confirmed on Monday that the couple donated $100,000 to each of the four hardest-hit hospitals in New York: Elmhurst, NYU, Mount Sinai and Northern Westchester. They previously made $500,000 donations to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada.

“We need to work together to flatten the curve and fight COVID-19,” Reynolds said in a funny video message posted on his Twitter account on March 23. “I think in times of crisis, I think we all know that it’s the celebrities that we count on most. They’re the ones who are going to get us through this — right after healthcare workers, of course, first responders, people who work in essential services, ping-pong players, mannequins, childhood imaginary friends, 400 other types of people.”

Taking a serious turn, the actor continued, “Look, stay home. Practice social distancing. Wash your hands. We are going to get through this thing.”

Reynolds and Lively met in 2010 on the set of Green Lantern. They got married in 2012 and went on to welcome three daughters: James, 5, Inez, 3, and a third in 2019 whose name they have yet to announce.

