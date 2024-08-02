Ryan Reynolds is defending Jamie Lee Curtis’ right to criticize Marvel.

“Wait, is everyone expected to apologize for slamming Marvel post-Endgame?” Reynolds, 47, wrote via X on Thursday, August 1, after Curtis apologized for her recent comments about the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Halloween star walked back comments that the MCU was in its “bad” phase during an interview with MTV’s Josh Horowitz at San Diego Comic-Con.

“My comments about Marvel were stupid and I will do better,” Curtis, 65, wrote via X on Thursday.

Curtis said she’d reached out to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige to apologize personally.

“I’ve reached out to Kevin Feige and will no longer play in that mud slinging sandbox of competition we call the internet nor will I engage in the toilet paper promotion or game play that is designed for clicks not content or conversation,” Curtis wrote.

Over on Instagram, Curtis shared a clip of her Borderlands costar Kevin Hart praising her for being a leader on the set of their new movie along with the caption, “If I’m a leader, then a leader shouldn’t talk s—t about other collaborative art form creators.”

At Comic-Con, Horowitz asked Curtis and her Borderlands costars, “What phase is Marvel in right now?” (The MCU is famous for dividing its various movies and TV shows into phases that span an overarching narrative arc. It’s currently in phase five.)

“Bad,” Curtis responded, shocking Horowitz and her costars.

Marvel’s recent projects post-Avengers: Endgame, such as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and The Marvels, have received mixed reviews from both movie buffs and critics, prompting fans to wonder whether the MCU has lost its luster. Last year’s The Marvels bombed at the box office and now ranks as the lowest-grossing movie in the MCU.

Marvel’s recent creative woes are even mentioned in its latest release, Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Reynolds. In the movie, Reynolds’ character quips to Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, “Welcome to the MCU, by the way. You’re joining at a bit of a low point.”

But it looks like brighter days are ahead for the MCU. During Comic-Con, Marvel announced the return of Robert Downey Jr. to the franchise — this time playing villain Doctor Doom. The actor previously played hero Tony Stark/Iron Man.

Downey’s Avengers costar Jeremy Renner exclusively told Us Weekly this week that the Oscar winner’s return to the MCU was even a surprise to him.

“I had no idea,” Renner, 53, told Us. “This son of a bitch didn’t say anything to me, and we’re good friends.”