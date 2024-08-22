Deadpool & Wolverine featured the return of many fan-favorite superheroes, but Ryan Reynolds wants Wesley Snipes’ Blade to get more time on the big screen.

“The reaction when @realwesleysnipes enters the movie is the most intense thing I’ve heard in a theater,” Reynolds, 47, captioned photos of him and Snipes, 62, on the set of the Marvel movie via Instagram on Wednesday, August 21. “People screaming with uninhibited joy and love is also the sound of a legacy.”

Reynolds went on to state, “More Blade please. #DayWalker,” before clarifying that he wants the character to receive a “Logan-style send off, specifically 😮.”

Snipes famously starred as the human-vampire hybrid Blade in the character’s original film trilogy, including 1998’s Blade, 2002’s Blade II and 2004’s Blade: Trinity. The series’ third installment marked the first time Snipes and Reynolds worked together.

Fans seem to agree with Reynolds’ comments about giving Snipes a fourth Blade film. “His cameo got the biggest reaction in our theatre. I screamed at the top of my lungs,” one fan commented on Reynolds’ upload. “Long over due [sic] flowers for Wesley Snipes and his contribution to Marvel.”

Another user wrote, “Honestly, how can we make it happen? Because we are 100% hyped to see a new Blade movie with Wesley Snipes 🔥.”

Reynolds’ Instagram caption referred to 2017’s Logan, which marked Hugh Jackman’s final appearance as his iconic X-Men character prior to Deadpool & Wolverine. The film received positive reactions from both critics and fans and is considered the character’s best solo outing.

Snipes’ appearance as Blade in Deadpool & Wolverine came as a surprise to fans as Marvel Studios announced in 2019 that Mahershala Ali would be taking over the role and receiving his own movie within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Deadpool & Wolverine seemingly poked fun at Ali’s Blade movie delays after the film’s original 2023 release date was pushed back to 2025. “There’s only been one Blade. There’s only ever gonna be one Blade,” Snipes’ Blade says in a scene before Reynolds’ Deadpool looks directly into the camera.

Some fans have even petitioned that Snipes should return as the character instead of Ali, 50, in the MCU. “Y’all, crazy! Hahaha,” Snipes wrote via Instagram earlier this month alongside a screenshot of an article about the fan campaign.

Deadpool & Wolverine marked the first MCU film that featured characters from Fox’s Marvel superhero properties, such as the X-Men, Fantastic Four, Blade, Elektra and more. Marvel Studios acquired the rights to those characters following Disney’s purchase of 21st Century Fox, which was completed in 2019.

The film — which has since become the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time — also featured cameos from Chris Evans as Johnny Storm/The Human Torch, Jennifer Garner as Elektra, Channing Tatum as Gambit, Dafne Keen as X-23, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan and Blake Lively as Ladypool.