Sabrina Carpenter has given Christina Aguilera the esteemed title of “Mother.”

Aguilera, 43, took to Instagram on Wednesday, September 18, to share a video of herself and Carpenter, 25, hugging while sitting side by side on a couch. In the clip, Carpenter lip syncs to audio of Kylie Jenner raving about her mom, Kris Jenner.

“I’m obsessed with my mom,” Carpenter mouthed, panning the camera over to show Aguilera. “I am her favorite. We actually have a relationship like she has no other kids.”

Aguilera captioned the sweet video, “Obsessed 💞💓 @sabrinacarpenter.”

In the clip, the two singers appeared to be on the set of Aguilera’s upcoming Spotify Anniversaries episode celebrating 25 years of her eponymous debut album. Aguilera wore the same gold sparkly jumpsuit she donned in the teaser for the episode, which will feature live renditions of songs from the record. Carpenter and Machine Gun Kelly are both slated to sing with Aguilera during the musical celebration.

“I wanted to celebrate the 25th anniversary of my debut album in a way that brings together the past and present,” Aguilera told Rolling Stone on Tuesday, September 17. ”I’ve always enjoyed reimagining my songs with different styles and audiences, as well as playing with sounds and arrangements that showcase how all music can be timeless.”

Christina Aguilera was released in August 1999 and features some of the pop star’s biggest hits, including “Genie in a Bottle,” “What a Girl Wants” and “Come On Over (All I Want Is You.)”

Aguilera told Rolling Stone that the album, which earned her the Grammy for Best New Artist in 2000, represents some of her “sweetest career memories.”

“Recording this project with Spotify was both magical and nostalgic,” she said. “I laughed, I cried, I reconnected with old friends, and I made some very special new ones.”

Carpenter was only three months old when Christina Aguilera came out, but that didn’t stop the vocal powerhouse from making an impression on her.

“I love Christina. That was one of my very first idols and icons,” Carpenter told Paper magazine last month. “I was 11 years old and you couldn’t get her name out of my mouth. She’s very special to me. Those songs raised me.”

MGK, 34, meanwhile, took to X, then called Twitter, in May 2010 to praise the steamy music video for “Not Myself Tonight,” the lead single from Aguilera’s sixth studio album, Bionic.

“Thank God for Christina Aguilera’s new music video … ,” Kelly wrote at the time.

Aguilera’s 25th anniversary special drops on Spotify Monday, September 23.