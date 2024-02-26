After spending time Down Under opening for Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour, Sabrina Carpenter has picked up some of the local slang.

Carpenter, 24, attempted her best Australian accent during the closing moments of her performance at the Monday, February 26, Eras Tour show in Sydney. After performing a handful of songs, including “Read Your Mind,” “Vicious” and a cover of Olivia Newton John’s “Hopelessly Devoted to You” (from Grease), Carpenter ended her opening set with a performance of her hit, “Nonsense.”

As she does every time she performs the hit, , Carpenter modified the outro The recorded version has her get a little silly by singing, “This song catchier than chickenpox is / I bet your house is where my other sock is / Woke up this morning, thought I’d write a pop hit.”

On Monday, she sang to the Accor Stadium: “I can’t believe a plane can fly this far / I met the cutest Aussie at the bar / He said, ‘Are you from here?’ / I said, ‘Naur.’”

Carpenter talked about making the “Nonsense” outro on a July 2023 episode of The Travis Mills Show. “Genuinely, [I] just could not stop writing fake versions of the chorus,” she said, explaining that she took out some of the sillier lyrics in the chorus, “the [ones] we were drying over,” and put them in the outro.

“It’s cool that that kinda song was able to make it in the record because I really think that also it shows my stupid sense of humor,” she said. “Some days are amazing, fun and happy and, you know, you feel really good about yourself, and others days you feel the lowest you ever felt, so ‘Nonsense’ to me, I was, like, ‘I just wonder if it kinda discredits the rest of the album by how like upbeat it is and how fun and careless it is,’ but now I feel like is part of it, so I’m very happy I had it.”

Carpenter had another noteworthy moment on the Eras Tour when she joined Swift, 34, during the February 23 concert. Together, they performed a mashup of Swift’s “White Horse” (from Fearless) with “Coney Island” (from Swift’s Evermore album) after Carpenter’s opening set was cut due to weather.

Carpenter opened for Swift, 34, during the Mexican, Brazilian, and Argentinian shows of the Eras Tour in late 2023. She rejoined for the Australian dates and will open for Swift in Singapore (March 2-9). Afterward, Swift will continue to Europe, with Paramore taking over as the opening act.