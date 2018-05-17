A party that will make you say, “Yas, queen!” The royal wedding is less than 48 hours away, but there’s still time to throw a royal wedding viewing party with the help of interior designer and DIY expert Sabrina Soto. The Trading Spaces newbie stopped by Us Weekly’s studio to share easy, affordable, and fun tips that take no time at all! Watch the video above to learn how to throw your own tea party on Saturday, May 19.

Tea Time

If you’re watching the nuptials in America, set your alarm clock early and break out the breakfast buffet! Bite-sized foods such as doughnut holes, mini waffles and fruit kabobs will be easy to prep and serve in the early morning. Place foods on tiered trays or cake plates for a faux-fancy upgrade, and for an added touch, add small paper British or American flags instead of regular toothpicks. For a centerpiece, Soto suggests using a decorative teapot for florals.

We Want Candy

Give your guests a sugar rush with candy-filled party favors. Fill tall, clear drinking glasses with red, white, and blue chocolate-coated candies, layering one color on top of another to represent both the British and American flags. Let guests assemble their own or have them ready to take home as favors at the end of the event. Plus, save the red, white, and blue décor for a Memorial Day party at the end of the month!

Hats Off to the Queen

Just like the royal wedding, your guests need a fancy hat too. Have your party goers make their own fascinators, directions below.

Materials

Cap to a food jar, like a mason jar, or a tub of icing

Feathers



Small square of fabric

Hot glue gun

Mesh ribbon

Headband

Directions

Cover the food cap with fabric using your hot glue gun. Once dry, glue the cap to the top of a headband and allow to try. Form a bow with mesh ribbon, and tie with wire. Stick feathers into the wire of the bow.

The Royal Treatment for Your Home

For a final touch, make your home smell like the royal palace! Soto, who recently partnered with Air Wick told Us: “Air Wick has a new essential mist; my favorite is Fresh Water Breeze. It’s crisp, it’s clean, it’s perfect for the royal wedding!”

