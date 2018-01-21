Alison Brie spoke at the SAG Awards on Sunday, January 21, about the sexual misconduct allegations her brother-in-law James Franco is currently facing.

Giuliana Rancic briefly brought up the actress’ support of Time’s Up, a movement that helps provide legal aid for victims of sexual assault, harassment and inequality in the workplace, before transitioning into the recent allegations against Franco. “As you know, your family and your brother-in-law has been in the news recently,” Rancic said during E!’s red carpet. “What can you share with us in terms of how thats affecting you and your family?”

Brie, 35, took a brief pause before answering. “I think that above all is — what we’ve always said is that it remains vital that anyone who feels victimized should and does have the right to speak out and come forward,” the actress, who is wed to James’ brother Dave, explained. “I obviously support my family and not everything that’s been reported is fully accurate so I think we’re waiting to get all the information.”

She added: “But, of course, now is a time for listening and that’s what we’re all trying to do.”

The Deuce actor, 39, will attend the ceremony as a nominee for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for The Disaster Artist. As previously reported, he was first accused of sexual misconduct by several women on Twitter during the Golden Globes broadcast on Sunday, January 7. Days later, The Los Angeles Times published a report in which five women — four of whom were former students at Franco’s film school Studio 4 — claimed that the actor had behaved inappropriately with them.

Franco’s attorney has since disputed the allegations published by the Times. The Oscar nominee also discussed the Twitter claims during a Tuesday, January 9, appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

“The things that I heard that were on Twitter are not accurate, but I completely support people coming out and being able to have a voice because they didn’t have a voice for so long,” he said at the time. “So, I don’t want to shut them down in any way. It’s, I think, a good thing and I support it.”

