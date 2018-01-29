Sam Smith Brought Boyfriend Brandon Flynn to Grammys 2018: Photo

Stay with him! Sam Smith brought his boyfriend, 13 Reasons Why actor Brandon Flynn, as his date to the 2018 Grammy Awards in NYC on Sunday, January 28.

The couple didn’t appear to walk the red carpet together, but they did mingle inside with fellow stars at Madison Square Garden. At one point, they posed for a cute photo with Camila Cabello and her sister Sofi, Lorde and Janelle Monae.

Smith, 25, performed his hit “Pray” on Sunday night, which is off his sophomore album, The Thrill of It All.

Smith and Flynn, 24, first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted kissing in New York City’s Greenwich Village in October 2017. Two months later, they made their relationship Instagram official with a photo of them wearing matching unicorn hats.

Smith opened up about his love life in an interview with V Magazine, which was published on January 3. “I’m in a relationship right now and for the first time, I think I deserve to be happy,” he said. “I’m actually asking myself if I’m going to be writing some happy love songs soon.”

