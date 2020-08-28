Quite a surprise! 1989’s Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure and 1991’s Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey quickly became cult classics and fan favorite films, especially for Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves fans. However, Samara Weaving had no idea what they were until she auditioned for Bill & Ted Face the Music.

“It was surreal! I didn’t have any knowledge of Bill & Ted before I got the audition so it was an amazing sort of research journey to watch Excellent Adventure and Bogus Journey and try and find the characters from there,” the Ready or Not star, 28, reveals exclusively in the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now. “I just didn’t realize what a cult following it had and the impact it had on the American and California surf culture.”

In the third flick of the franchise, the Australia native portrays to play Bill’s (Winter) daughter, Thea.

“She’s best friends with Billie, the daughter of Ted and they’re kind of these musical geniuses and they have their fathers’ innocence and optimism sewn in,” Weaving says. “They’re just their dads’ biggest fans and their dads are the biggest fans of their daughters. It’s a really beautiful relationship.”

Although the daughters have their “own adventures” in the new movie, “the apple does not fall far from the tree,” she explains.

The movie was also a blast to film, she notes, working alongside Winter, 55, and Reeves, 55.

“The scenes where we’re all together were my favorite because we’re just dancing and playing musicians and pretending to play musical instruments,” she adds. “There was one solid week of us just jumping up and dancing all night in New Orleans in the middle of summer. I think those were some of my favorite days!”

She adds: “I hope the audience when they watch it can see us all just having a really fun time. I think that’s really how the movie got made.”

Bill & Ted Face the Music will be released on video on demand on Friday, August 28.

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe