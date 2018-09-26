Even after leaving Grey’s Anatomy, the drama is still there for Callie! Sara Ramirez took to Twitter on Wednesday, September 26, to comment on speculation that she couldn’t return for a cameo on the ABC drama due to her role on CBS’ Madame Secretary. Apparently, that’s not the case.

“For the record @CBS has been nothing but gracious and generous to me. They are open to Callie coming back! The ball is in @ABCNetwork’s court,” the 43-year-old actress wrote. Ramirez played Callie Torres on the medical drama for 10 seasons before leaving in 2016.

Many fans of the show were not happy last season when Ramirez did not appear in Jessica Capshaw’s final episode, as the two played longtime loves on the drama. In August, creator Shonda Rhimes claimed that ABC had tried to lock her in for a cameo, but failed.

“Let me tell you something — we tried. CBS has a hold of her. Because she’s on [Madam Secretary] and we can’t get her,” Rhimes wrote in an Instagram Q&A at the time. “But we love her. Always. This is her home. Come home, Callie.”

However, a source at ABC told TVLine that no one at the network or Grey’s Anatomy had actually reached out to Ramirez.

Upon leaving in 2016, Ramirez shared an emotional statement about saying goodbye. “I’m deeply grateful to have spent the last 10 years with my family at Grey’s Anatomy and ABC, but for now I’m taking some welcome time off,” she said at the time. “Shonda’s been so incredible to work for, and we will definitely continue our conversations! I send my love to Ellen [Pompeo], the rest of the cast and crew, and I look forward to always being a part of the Shondaland family!”

In addition to Capshaw, season 14 of Grey’s Anatomy also featured the departure of Sarah Drew. Both actresses were written off the show.

Season 15 of Grey’s Anatomy premieres on ABC Thursday, September 27, at 8 p.m. ET.

