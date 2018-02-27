Is Miranda Team Carrie? Sex and the City costars Cynthia Nixon and Sarah Jessica Parker reunited on Monday, February 26, at a photoshoot and the two could not have been happier to see each other!

“Old friends ran into each other at a T Magazine shoot today,” Nixon, 51, captioned a photo she shared on Instagram of the pair smiling together. “Miss you @sarahjessicaparker,” she added. Parker, 52, also commented on the photo: “You’ve no idea how happy this made me but too brief!”

This is the first time the costars have been spotted together since the Sex and the City drama has heated up. It began when Parker, who portrayed Carrie Bradshaw in the HBO drama and the two films, revealed that they were not moving forward with a third film. Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones in the series, admitted in an interview that she never wanted to do a third movie, and reports claimed that it was axed due to her “demands.”

For years, there were rumors that Cattrall and Parker did not get along but the actresses always denied the claims. However, the feud went public following the sudden death of Cattrall’s brother earlier this month. After sharing the sad news on Instagram, both Parker and Nixon left comments. “Dearest Kim, my love and condolences to you and yours and Godspeed to your beloved brother,” Parker wrote. Nixon, meanwhile wrote “Hey Kim, such awful news. So sorry to hear. Sending you love. XO,” to which Cattrall responded: “Cynthia, hearing your voice meant so much to me. Thank you for reaching out.”

Cattrall, however, made it very clear THAT she did not appreciate Parker’s reaching out. “I don’t need your love or support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker,” the actress, 61, shared on Instagram on Saturday, February 10.

“My Mom asked me today ‘When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?’ Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. Let me make this VERY clear (if I haven’t already). “You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.”

The comments will definitely be hard for Parker to read, an insider close to the Divorce star told Us Weekly exclusively at the time. “This will be absolutely devastating to her,” the source said. “She really is one of the nicest people in show business. Not sure why Kim had to take it to this level.”

