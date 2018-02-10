Sarah Jessica Parker is likely to be deeply hurt by Kim Cattrall‘s social media slam, after her Sex and the City costar bashed Parker for sending condolences following the death of her brother, a source tells Us Weekly.

“This will be absolutely devastating to her,” an insider close to the Divorce actress, 52, tells Us exclusively. “She really is one of the nicest people in show business. Not sure why Kim had to take it to this level.”

Parker attempted to show support when Cattrall announced her brother Christopher Cattrall’s death on Instagram on Sunday, February 4. But Cattrall took to Instagram on Saturday, February 10, to say that Parker was “exploiting” her family’s tragedy, writing: “I don’t need your love or support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker.”

She captioned the photo: “My Mom asked me today ‘When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?’ Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now.”

“Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend,” Cattrall continued. “So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.”

Cattrall also spoke about her feud with Parker in an interview conducted with The Times in London hours before her brother was found dead. “She’s playing at being the victim, which I think is quite extraordinary,” she said about the Failure to Launch star being “heartbroken” over Cattrall saying they were never friends.

The Sensitive Skin actress also revealed the reasons why she didn’t sign up for a third Sex and the City movie, which has caused some controversy recently. “The trajectory of the films was different than the series. It became about money,” Cattrall said in the interview published on Saturday. “I remember wearing a pair of shoes made by a very big design house and somebody, I heard from a very, very good source, was given a million dollars so those shoes could be seen on camera. I felt like I was a retailer, not an actress.”

Cattrall played Samantha Jones in the HBO series, which aired from 1998 to 2004, and the two films that followed. She added: “I feel at peace with my decision, which I made a long time ago. I played the hell out of that role, but I am done with it.”

The actress also believes that the movies don’t reflect the reality of America and that they created a “really white world,” saying: “Why not bring in an actress like Tiffany Haddish or Sofia Vergara?”

Cattrall will be starring in a new Swedish series titled Modus, and she will throw herself into work as her family copes with the tragic loss of her brother. “I think in times of extreme stress it’s important to stick to routine,” she told the publication. “Work has always been a great anchor for me.”

However, the actress revealed that she was heading to Canada to be with her loved ones after the interview. “I’ve got commitments in London, but they mean nothing,” she told the publication, revealing that she’d invited her brother to spend Christmas with her but he’d declined. “This trumps anything else going on in my life.”

Speaking shortly after she’d made a public plea for help in finding her brother, Cattrall reflected on their relationship, saying, “I don’t know what’s happened, but of course you think … you should have called more, emailed more.”

CNN reported that Christopher’s body was discovered on his property in Blackfalds, Alberta, Canada. A cause of death was not revealed, but local authorities said it was not considered suspicious. He was 55.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!